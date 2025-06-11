Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

Busy road stunned by teen brawl spilling into traffic lanes

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
71 1 minute read
Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Kanchanaburi, over 30 students from Tha Maka became embroiled in a conflict that escalated into a brawl at a busy intersection. Four students were injured in the incident. Police have arrested one person found with a weapon and are conducting further investigations.

The event occurred yesterday, June 10, at a traffic intersection in the municipality of Tha Ruea Phra Thaen, Tha Maka district, Kanchanaburi province. CCTV footage captured the incident as a group of students, riding multiple motorcycles, stopped at the intersection and brandished knives.

They attacked students from a well-known high school in Tha Maka, who were waiting at the red light. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with students fleeing for safety under the watchful eyes of passing locals.

Officers from Tha Ruea Police Station arrived at the scene and found that the injured students, between 15 and 18 years old, included three males and a 17 year old female. The Khun Rattanavudh Foundation provided initial first aid before transporting the injured to Makara Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Related Articles

One of the injured students recounted that an earlier one-on-one fistfight with a rival group had occurred. After the fight, both groups parted ways, but as they were heading back, the student’s group was stopped at the traffic light. The rival group of nearly 30 people then approached on motorcycles, wielding knives and attacking, causing multiple injuries.

Concurrently, officers from Tha Ruea Police Station apprehended one of the assailants at the scene, recovering a knife from them. The person was taken to the station for further questioning.

Police Colonel Chomphon Rujiradamrongchai, the superintendent of Tha Ruea Police Station, stated that they have reviewed CCTV footage and identified the group of perpetrators.

The police plan to coordinate with teachers from the involved schools to bring in the students for additional questioning, reported KhaoSod.

Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs Thailand News

Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs

8 seconds ago
Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured Crime News

Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

8 minutes ago
Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family Thailand News

Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family

16 minutes ago
Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth Pattaya News

Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

28 minutes ago
Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress Phuket News

Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress

36 minutes ago
Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive? Thailand News

Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive?

49 minutes ago
Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand Crime News

Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

56 minutes ago
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

1 hour ago
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

1 hour ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

2 hours ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

2 hours ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

2 hours ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

4 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

4 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

4 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

4 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

4 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

4 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

5 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

5 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

5 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day

Chiang Mai Univeristy students scammed of millions in single day

5 days ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

1 week ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

2 weeks ago
Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x