Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

In Kanchanaburi, over 30 students from Tha Maka became embroiled in a conflict that escalated into a brawl at a busy intersection. Four students were injured in the incident. Police have arrested one person found with a weapon and are conducting further investigations.

The event occurred yesterday, June 10, at a traffic intersection in the municipality of Tha Ruea Phra Thaen, Tha Maka district, Kanchanaburi province. CCTV footage captured the incident as a group of students, riding multiple motorcycles, stopped at the intersection and brandished knives.

They attacked students from a well-known high school in Tha Maka, who were waiting at the red light. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with students fleeing for safety under the watchful eyes of passing locals.

Officers from Tha Ruea Police Station arrived at the scene and found that the injured students, between 15 and 18 years old, included three males and a 17 year old female. The Khun Rattanavudh Foundation provided initial first aid before transporting the injured to Makara Hospital for urgent medical attention.

One of the injured students recounted that an earlier one-on-one fistfight with a rival group had occurred. After the fight, both groups parted ways, but as they were heading back, the student’s group was stopped at the traffic light. The rival group of nearly 30 people then approached on motorcycles, wielding knives and attacking, causing multiple injuries.

Concurrently, officers from Tha Ruea Police Station apprehended one of the assailants at the scene, recovering a knife from them. The person was taken to the station for further questioning.

Police Colonel Chomphon Rujiradamrongchai, the superintendent of Tha Ruea Police Station, stated that they have reviewed CCTV footage and identified the group of perpetrators.

The police plan to coordinate with teachers from the involved schools to bring in the students for additional questioning, reported KhaoSod.