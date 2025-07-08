Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

Truth unravels as students admit mishandling weapon in Thailand

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two vocational students in Udon Thani sought medical assistance after sustaining gunshot wounds, leading to a police investigation. Initially, they reported being ambushed by an acquaintance known as Zen but later admitted to accidentally discharging a firearm while in a dormitory room.

Yesterday, July 7, at 11.30am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanaowat Suangsiri, Deputy Inspector of the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, was informed of two students being shot near the railway crossing road in Ban Nong Waeng, Mueang Udon Thani district.

Accompanied by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pichet Pakkhetati, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and other officers, they proceeded to the scene.

Upon reaching the location, locals indicated no incident occurred. The officers then visited Udon Thani Hospital, where they found two first-year vocational students.

The first student, alias A, a 16 year old, had a gunshot wound on his right shin, and the bullet had passed through. The second student, alias B, also 16, had been shot in the back of his right hand.

The students initially claimed they were riding a motorcycle to college when confronted by a local named Zen, who allegedly shot them during an altercation before fleeing. They managed to reach Udon Thani Municipal Hospital for help and were subsequently transferred to Udon Thani Hospital.

Pol. Lt. Col. Pichet revealed discrepancies in their accounts, with both students providing inconsistent statements about the incident and the lack of a known person named Zen in Ban Nong Waeng. Suspecting an accidental discharge, the officers continued their inquiry.

Eventually, student B confessed that the incident was an accident. Before the shooting, both students and three others were in a dormitory room when A displayed a .38 calibre firearm, claiming it belonged to his grandfather. While B was handling the gun, it accidentally went off, injuring himself and passing through to A’s leg.

Officers inspected the dorm room and confiscated the legally registered .38 calibre firearm, along with five bullets and one spent shell casing, which was hidden under a red Honda motorcycle seat belonging to A.

The motorcycle still bore traces of blood. B was taken for gunpowder residue testing, and charges will be filed according to legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

