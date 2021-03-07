Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS | The Thaiger

World
Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS
2020 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. In the past 8 years the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award has been given to Ed Sheeran, Adele, One Direction, and Taylor Swift and Drake. BTS are backed up by ARMY, their huge fanbase.
The power of ARMY. The IFPI represents the recorded music industry worldwide. It’s not a Grammy or a popularity vote. The award is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the past year. Everything from streams to vinyl, CDs and downloads…. and covers their entire body of work. The award was announced last week at the culmination of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, which counted down the top 10 best-selling artists of the past year.
And it’s certainly been a great year for music… not so much for going to live concerts but we’ve certainly had a lot more time to listen to our favourite artists and stream their clips on YouTube.
The group that won this year, based on their pure sales, actually came second in 2018 and 7th in 2019, so it isn’t some statistical blip on the music radar.
The win also represents somewhat of a quantum shift in world music… the sort of thing that only happens once in a generation. Rather than the popular cross-over style shift represented by the George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue in 1924, the brith of rock with Bill Haley in 1955 or the rise of British pop in the 1960s, personified by The Beatles, this year’s IFPI signals another generational milestone in tastes, method, world reach and engagement with fans.
In all the right-hand turns of the popular music genre, there has usually been a technological breakthrough that has accompanied them, or at least been a key aspect of their success.
In the case of the the Great American Songbook, the foundations of the pop music genre, it was the recorded record and the start of radio-as-entertainment in the 1920s that provided a method to reach a huge audience with the new sounds and tunes for the first time.
Then it was the 7” single that made music cheaper and easier to play, that revolutionised the radio music formats of the 1960s and provided the perfect vehicle of the British pop revolution to spread around the world.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Tourism
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
There was the original Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns back in April and May in 2020, then again just before Christmas and New Year when the new clusters emerged in Samut Sakhon and the eastern coastal provinces, Patong’s nightlife was quiet enough, almost non-existent.
Now when the restrictions are lifted, Nimz will take you through Phuket’s famous nightlife spot Bangla Road, Patong Beach and Phuket Town. It’s quiet, but there are still clubs open and operating and ready to welcome you.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Located in the heart of Bangkok City, Thailand. Just a few metres away from the Saphan Khwai BTS station, ‘DUMBO BKK’ offers a fine mixture of jazz, great food and original cocktails. Bringing you back to the urban tenors of the late 1940s – early 1950s, New York. Som, one of our new Thaiger Vloggers sneaks in, and brings us her impressions of the place. Let’s check it out!
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Is this the next big change in pop music? The winners of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award, BTS
Funeral shooting adds to Thailand’s trend of politically-motivated violence
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
The Area Hotel Quarantine – tweaking Thailand’s arrival options
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
In case you missed it… Here’s a weekly roundup of top news in Thailand
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Freedom House downgrades Thailand to “not free”
Motorists told to avoid certain areas in Bangkok as protests planned for today
2 Phuket Town nightclubs shut down after allegedly violating multiple laws
Thailand bans assemblies, protests, mass gatherings citing Covid-19 fears
Thai navy receives PETA award after rescuing cats from sinking ship
Thailand News Today | Changes to quarantine, ‘adult content’ ban continues | March 5
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai PM says Covid-19 jab is safe, urges people to get vaccinated
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
Police seize 920 kilograms of cannabis smuggled across the Mekong River
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Injuries and arrests as Bangkok protests turn violent
Bryde’s whale in Gulf of Thailand gives birth to third baby
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Nearly 300 cats rescued from Bangkok home shelters
Samut Sakhon shrimp market, recent Covid-19 wave’s epicentre, is back open and bustling
CCSA Update: 80 new Covid-19 cases, active infections on a downward slope
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
When can we travel again? World Covid Travel Update | VIDEO
- Protests2 days ago
Pro-democracy group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after almost 250 kilometre walk
- Opinion10 hours ago
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
- Thailand1 day ago
Updates on international travel to Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand classified as a “not free” country in Freedom House report
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
- Cambodia2 days ago
Cambodian dog slaughterhouse shut down, owner says he is “ashamed”