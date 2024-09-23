Almost 1,000 Thai military officers reassigned in major reshuffle

Image courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Government of Thailand announced the transfer of 808 military officers to new posts in this year’s annual military reshuffle, including the new chiefs of the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Navy. These changes come as the current leaders are set to retire at the end of this month.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted the list for royal endorsement, which was published on the Royal Gazette’s website yesterday, September 22. Once endorsed, the appointments will take effect on October 1.

One key appointment is General Pana Klaewplodthuk as the new commander-in-chief of the army. Pana, currently the army’s chief-of-staff and a member of the red-rim soldier fraternity—specially trained Royal Guards—was nominated by the outgoing army chief, General Charoenchai Hintao. Pana will hold the top post until 2027.

Another notable appointment is Admiral Jirapol Wongwit as the navy’s commander-in-chief, as nominated by outgoing navy chief Admiral Adoong Pan-iam. Jirapol’s appointment is significant because he graduated from a naval academy overseas and has never held the key positions typically expected of a navy chief.

Air force chief ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul has also made strategic appointments. He will appoint air force senior expert ACM Chainat Pholkit as his deputy and promote ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon as the Air Force advisory board’s chairman.

The reshuffle reflects the government’s efforts to ensure a seamless transition in military leadership and maintain stability within the armed forces. The new appointments have been closely watched by the public and military analysts alike, as they mark significant changes in the leadership of Thailand’s military branches.

The PM’s office confirmed that the list of appointments has been submitted for royal endorsement and will be effective from October 1.

The strategic appointments aim to strengthen the advisory board and ensure experienced leadership in key positions.

The annual reshuffle is a critical event in Thailand’s military calendar, impacting the structure and future direction of the armed forces. With these new appointments, the government aims to bolster the leadership and operational readiness of the military, ensuring it remains a robust and effective force in the region, reported Bangkok Post.