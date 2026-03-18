YouTube removes AI crypto scam ad impersonating Bitkub CEO

YouTube has removed a scam advertisement from its platform after it was found to use deepfake technology to impersonate a company executive and persuade viewers to invest in cryptocurrency.

In a statement, YouTube said its misleading content policies prohibit impersonating public figures for the purpose of deceiving people, including false claims of endorsement or association with a public figure.

The platform said its systems review advertisements continuously to prevent policy violations, and when problematic ads are identified, it investigates and removes them immediately, adding that it acted in this case.

The incident gained attention after a video advertisement appeared on YouTube featuring a man presenting himself as an investment specialist. The clip invited viewers to join a cryptocurrency trading system that claimed profits could be made easily.

The person in the video was presented under the name “Somchai Saetang.” A fact check later found that a person with this name does not exist in Thailand’s investment community and was instead a character created by scammers.

The video used footage of Atthakrit Chimplapibul, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd (Bitkub), which was altered using AI and deepfake tools. The scammers also changed the name and replaced the audio with a new voiceover to increase credibility.

Bitkub’s official Facebook page issued an urgent warning, telling the public not to believe the advertisement and not to click links linked to the “Somchai Saetang” name on YouTube.

MGR Online reported that this case has also prompted renewed warnings about common scam indicators in online investment promotions.

Claims of high returns and easy, rapid profits are often treated as red flags, and users are urged to verify information before making any decision.

This can include checking whether a person shown in a clip is real and whether their background supports the claims being made, as well as confirming whether the video comes from an official channel.

In a separate incident, police in Lamphun issued a public warning about scammers using artificial intelligence (AI) to create convincing video calls impersonating police officers. One incident involved scammers using the image of a female officer to deceive the public.