Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project

The Department of Rail Transport hosted a tripartite meeting between Thailand, Laos, and China yesterday, September 6, to advance the construction of the second Nong Khai–Vientiane Friendship Bridge.

This project aims to enhance regional rail connectivity and economic integration. Phichet Kunathammarak, the department’s director-general, chaired the meeting, which included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Highways, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, and other relevant agencies.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Thailand–China high-speed railway, noting that two of the 14 contracts for the first phase have been completed, with 10 underway and two pending signature. The second phase, connecting Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, is currently in the bidding document preparation stage, with the tender expected by the end of the year.

Discussions also covered the development of the Na Tha freight transfer centre, which will link Nong Khai to routes within Laos via the new bridge, located approximately 30 metres from the existing one. The State Railway of Thailand is conducting detailed design studies for this project, which will include a standard gauge railway and connection to Vientiane South and Thanalaeng stations.

The meeting further deliberated on forming a Thai delegation and preparing for discussions on October 17 in Laos. These talks will focus on the construction of the new railway and bridge to facilitate transport from Na Tha station to Thanalaeng and Vientiane South stations, reported KhaoSod.

This meeting marks a significant step towards tangible rail transport collaboration between Thailand and Laos. It aims to strengthen regional economic and security ties, boost trade and investment, and expand rail connectivity to neighbouring countries like Laos, enhancing the region’s transport potential.

