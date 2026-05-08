Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 9:01 AM
219 1 minute read
Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from อสมท ภูเก็ต

Two foreign men, from Nigeria and Belgium, were arrested in Phuket on May 7, after tourist police allegedly found cocaine during an operation targeting foreigners suspected of selling drugs in Patong.

The suspects were identified as Samuel Egbujonuma Silas, a Nigerian national, and Bruno Trunfio, a Belgian national. Both were also found to have overstayed their visas.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nigerian and Belgian nationals in Patong, Phuket, where police allegedly found cocaine.
Photo via อสมท ภูเก็ต

Egbujonuma Silas was arrested outside a clothing shop on Phra Metta Road with 10.45 grammes of cocaine packed in black and orange taped bags, allegedly prepared for sale. Police checks found he had overstayed by 550 days.

Trunfio was arrested outside a convenience store on Rat Uthit Road with 2.90 grammes of cocaine. He had overstayed by 762 days.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nigerian and Belgian nationals in Patong, Phuket, where police allegedly found cocaine.
Photo via อสมท ภูเก็ต

DailyNews reported that both men were charged with selling cocaine, a category 2 narcotic, for commercial purposes and overstaying in Thailand after their permission to stay had expired.

They were taken to Patong Police Station for legal proceedings and are expected to face deportation after the case. Tourist police added that the operation was part of continued efforts to improve safety for visitors in Phuket.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nigerian and Belgian nationals in Patong, Phuket, where police allegedly found cocaine.
Photo via อสมท ภูเก็ต

Elsewhere, a 21 year old Nigerian suspect was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly attempting to sell cocaine in Ramkhamhaeng, fleeing the scene, and hiding in a drainage ditch.

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Immigration police said the arrest followed an investigation into foreign nationals suspected of involvement in drug activity. Officers received a tip-off that a foreign man was selling drugs and arranged an undercover purchase.

At the arranged time, the suspect met the informant for the handover. During the exchange, he became aware of the operation and fled, reportedly jumping over a metal fence about 2 metres high into a nearby vacant area.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 9:01 AM
219 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.