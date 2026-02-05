Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

Police arrested a Filipina woman at the Phuket Immigration Office after discovering that she was wanted under an arrest warrant for theft and the use of forged documents while she was attempting to renew her visa.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 3, when the woman visited the Phuket Immigration Office to apply for a visa renewal and extend her stay in Thailand. During routine checks of her personal information, immigration officers found that her name matched an individual listed under an active arrest warrant.

According to police, the warrant was related to allegations of stealing property from her employer and using counterfeit or forged documents. Immigration officers halted the visa renewal process and proceeded to question the woman.

After initial questioning, the woman eventually admitted that she was the person named in the arrest warrant.

She was taken into custody and transferred to officers from Chalong Police Station, who are responsible for overseeing the case and carrying out further legal proceedings. Authorities have not disclosed detailed information about the theft, the forged documents, or the identity of the victim involved.

The Superintendent of the Phuket Provincial Police Office, Khemmachart Wattanaphakasem, told local media that the arrest was part of an ongoing operation to crack down on foreigners involved in illegal activities in Thailand.

Khemmachart said authorities are continuing to strengthen screening and background-check measures at immigration checkpoints and government offices to identify individuals who may pose a risk to public safety or violate Thai laws.

In a similar case on January 29, police arrested a Dutch man at Phuket International Airport after he and three associates were accused of physically assaulting a Thai street food vendor and his partner following a parking dispute.

The suspect reportedly parked his vehicle in front of the vendor’s stall and refused to move, leading to a confrontation that escalated into violence.

In another high-profile case on February 2, Phuket police arrested a French couple after a viral video showed them engaging in sexual activity on a moving tuk tuk. The couple were fined and faced deportation, with their visas revoked and their names added to Thailand’s immigration blacklist.

Authorities reiterated that immigration laws and criminal regulations apply equally to all visitors and residents, and warned that visa processes may reveal past or outstanding legal issues.