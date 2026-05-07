Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 2:31 PM
329 1 minute read
Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses | Thaiger
Photo via DSI

A Singaporean woman was arrested at Koh Samui International Airport in Surat Thani on May 4 for allegedly operating nominee businesses on the island.

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Surat Thani Immigration tracked down the suspect, identified only as Janis, before her scheduled flight. She was taken into custody at the airport and transferred to a DSI office for questioning.

Investigators said Janis had been listed as a director of several companies registered in Surat Thani. She allegedly arranged for Thai nationals to act as nominees in establishing the businesses, while some companies were found to be unregistered.

Janis faces charges under Section 36 of the Foreign Business Act for conspiring with Thai nationals to operate businesses through nominees. The offence carries penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both.

Koh Samui nominees
Photo via DSI

Thai nationals who act as nominees for foreign-owned businesses are subject to the same penalties as the foreign operators. Officials did not disclose details of the businesses or the identities of the Thai citizens involved.

The case follows a series of enforcement actions against nominee businesses in Thailand. In April, an Israeli woman and two Thai nationals were arrested in Krabi during a crackdown on more than 500 illegal businesses in the province.

In the same month, another Israeli national was arrested in Phuket for operating a travel agency using a Thai nominee structure.

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Singaporean owned nominee businesses on Koh Samui
Photo via DSI

In November last year, three British nationals were found to be running an entertainment venue on Koh Samui using two Thai women as nominees. The case came to light after two British shareholders were arrested in the United Kingdom for robbery.

More recently, police from Koh Pha Ngan Police Station raided an international school on the island over illegal operations and suspected nominee arrangements. An Iranian couple and a Thai woman believed to be acting as a nominee were arrested along with several unlicensed foreign teachers.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 7, 2026, 2:31 PM
329 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.