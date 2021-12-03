All 23 districts declared as disaster zones in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Following downpours and runoff that began inundating the municipality last night, all 23 districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat province have been declared disaster zones.

The statement by the provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong would assist rescuers and authorities to expedite rescue operations while also allowing the province administration to promptly distribute the emergency budget to affected households.

Heavy rain, along with the runoff from the Khiriwong mountain, pushed a huge amount of floodwater to Muang district’s lower sections. Several settlements in the district have been flooded, prompting the provincial public health officials to close a Covid-19 testing center on Friday and advise residents to test at hospitals closest to their homes.

Flooding began just after midnight, according to Cha-on Khamplong, a resident of Soi Na Wat in the municipality, and water levels continued to increase.

The latest data from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department shows the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat was the hardest damaged by the heavy rain. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains may visit the southern regions bordering the Gulf of Thailand until at least Saturday.

Rain from the south also slowed traffic on Highway 41, which connects the central and eastern parts of the state. In the morning, a three-kilometre stretch of road in Surat Thani’s Chaiya area was impassable to small vehicles, but the Highway Department declared the portion safe at 10am. Drivers should still exercise extreme caution, according to the reports.

