Phuket tightens immigration checks amid illegal work, drug concerns

Phuket, in collaboration with international consulates, is intensifying its immigration checks and efforts to combat illegal activities due to a rise in drug-related offences and the presence of foreigners working without proper documentation on the island.

Last year, 194 foreigners had their visas revoked, and 998 faced deportation in Phuket for activities primarily linked to drugs and working without valid visas, according to Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, head of Phuket’s immigration police.

The immigration office in the province convenes with international consular officials every two months. New arrivals are required to have no pending arrest warrants or be listed on any blacklists.

They must also demonstrate they have sufficient funds and a clear travel itinerary. During their stay in Phuket, additional measures are implemented to verify their accommodation and prevent illegal employment.

Numerous foreigners have been found working illegally as tour guides in Phuket, said Pol. Col. Kriangkrai.

“If they are found breaking the law, they will be arrested and deported. Tourists must comply with the law or risk arrest and a permanent ban from re-entering Thailand.”

Residents are urged to assist police by reporting any criminal activities involving foreigners in Phuket.

In January, approximately 800,000 foreign tourists visited the island, while around 36,000 foreigners are living on year-long visas, primarily engaged in business, education, or retirement activities.

Mueang district is the preferred area for long-term visitors, especially Russians, although other districts also host significant numbers of expatriates.

In January, four foreigners were detained in Phuket after police discovered they had entered Thailand despite having arrest warrants from other locations. That month, 34 tourist visas were revoked for legal infractions, Pol. Col. Kriangkrai noted.

Visitors are encouraged to download the Thailand Tourist Police mobile app, available in six languages, said Police Colonel Phisit Sawatthawon, head of Sub-division 2 of Tourist Police Division 3. The app enables quick assistance to tourists in need, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket provincial police have also established a centre to aid tourists, primarily addressing road accident cases, Pol. Col. Phisit added.