Phuket
Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Phuket experienced a record high of 5 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday as well as 2 new Sandbox infections, while the statistics show a big drop from yesterday’s figures in both occupied hospital beds and total available hospital beds, suggesting a restructuring of how the beds are counted or where patients are located.
15 deaths have occurred in Phuket in the past week and 28 of the total 48 deaths since the beginning of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 have happened just during this month. Two of the deaths were fully vaccinated, one with Sinovac and just 38 years old and one with AstraZeneca. Details of the 5:
- Female, 74, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, was a high-risk contact with an infected person
- Female, 67, suffered high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipids, heart disease, kidney failure, diabetes, vaccinated with two injections of AstraZeneca, was a high-risk contact with an infected person
- Male, 89, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown
- Female, 85, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, lived in a high-risk area for infections
- Male, 38, suffered high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vaccinated with two injections of Sinovac
The number of green patients in care fell by over 300, explaining the drop of nearly 400 hospitalised patients, with those mildly affected patients perhaps moving to community isolation centres and not being counted anymore, though the total number of hospital beds in Phuket fell by the same amount, suggesting the change was more of a restructuring of how figures are totalled.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|236
|-8
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,671
|+25
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|8,062
|+236
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|48
|+5
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|0
|-1
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|1,177
|-1
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 3,621: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 72 from yesterday
- 4,595: Total number of people released from medical care, up 161 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,162
|-380
|Occupied hospital beds
|21,885
|-381
|Available hospital beds
|277
|+1
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|87.19%
|-1.95%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|35
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|341
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|40`
|-310
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 95: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreign Minister Don to US for meetings with UN, ASEAN, more
The Future of Medical Tourism in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 91
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds
Rollout of AstraZeneca boosters for people fully vaccinated with Sinovac begins September 24
Occupancy at alternative quarantine hotels takes a nosedive
Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine for ages 12 to 17
Desperate hotel operators look to Bangkok re-opening for signs of hope
Friday Covid Update: 171 deaths and 14,555 new cases
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
The 10 types of Expats in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 89
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Koh Samui18 hours ago
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
- Bangkok1 day ago
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
- Krabi1 day ago
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
- Pattaya22 hours ago
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Recent comments: