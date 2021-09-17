Phuket: 5 Covid-19 deaths, 2 Sandboxers, drop in hospital beds

Phuket experienced a record high of 5 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday as well as 2 new Sandbox infections, while the statistics show a big drop from yesterday’s figures in both occupied hospital beds and total available hospital beds, suggesting a restructuring of how the beds are counted or where patients are located.

15 deaths have occurred in Phuket in the past week and 28 of the total 48 deaths since the beginning of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 have happened just during this month. Two of the deaths were fully vaccinated, one with Sinovac and just 38 years old and one with AstraZeneca. Details of the 5:

Female, 74, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, was a high-risk contact with an infected person Female, 67, suffered high blood pressure and abnormal blood lipids, heart disease, kidney failure, diabetes, vaccinated with two injections of AstraZeneca, was a high-risk contact with an infected person Male, 89, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown Female, 85, no known congenital disease, vaccination history unknown, lived in a high-risk area for infections Male, 38, suffered high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vaccinated with two injections of Sinovac

The number of green patients in care fell by over 300, explaining the drop of nearly 400 hospitalised patients, with those mildly affected patients perhaps moving to community isolation centres and not being counted anymore, though the total number of hospital beds in Phuket fell by the same amount, suggesting the change was more of a restructuring of how figures are totalled.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 236 -8 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,671 +25 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 8,062 +236 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 48 +5

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 0 -1 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,177 -1

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

3,621: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 72 from yesterday

4,595: Total number of people released from medical care, up 161 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,162 -380 Occupied hospital beds 21,885 -381 Available hospital beds 277 +1 Hospital bed occupancy rate 87.19% -1.95%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 341 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 40` -310

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

95: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)

Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23) Talad Yai 865, (+15) Talad Neua 430 (+8)

Wichit – 720 (+13)

Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)

Chalong – 247 (+8)

Rawai – 244 (+4)

Karon – 67 (+1) Kathu – 348 (+3)

Patong – 273 (+6)

Kamala – 75 (+1) Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)

Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)

Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)

Mai Khao – 89 (+0)

Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on