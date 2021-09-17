Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia

Thai Air Asia has launched a promotional deal targeting government officials, members of the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, as well as employees of state enterprises. The perks will also apply to their travel companions.

The thinking behind the deal is that government officials were some of the first to be vaccinated and are not struggling financially in the way private sectors workers might be. They therefore represent an ideal target for airlines operating domestic routes, as opposed to the rest of the country, who may be trying to cope with a loss of income or salary reductions.

According to a TTR Weekly report, the Thai Air Asia promotion offers government workers a discount of 100 baht per person per flight, 40 kilograms of free baggage, up to 20 kilograms of sports equipment allowance, discounts on food and beverages, seating privileges, and the option to make flight changes free of charge up to 24 hours prior to departure.

The fares can be booked until October 31 for travel between October 1 and 31, 2021. Eligible passengers must provide evidence of a valid government official identity card at the time of purchase or reserve flights through an official government ticketing agent.

Santisuk Klongchaiya from Thai Air Asia says the airline has seen business pick-up since resuming 11 domestic routes at the beginning of September. The carrier has plans to increase flight frequency and introduce more routes as demand dictates.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

