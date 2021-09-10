Koh Phi Phi self-isolating for a week after new Covid-19 infections reported

The picturesque Phi Phi island, in Krabi province, usually hugely popular with tourists, is self-isolating for the next week, following the detection of 7 confirmed Covid-19 infections. Officials have introduced temporary restrictions to limit traffic on and off the island, in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Bangkok Post reports that 2 police officers on Koh Phi Phi have tested positive for Covid-19, as have 5 migrant workers in a labour camp at a wastewater treatment construction site. Another 36 workers are waiting on test results.

From tomorrow until September 18, access to Phi Phi will be limited, according to the Bangkok Post report. However, tourists in Phuket under the sandbox scheme can still travel to Phi Phi on a dedicated boat service. Medical staff, rescue workers, and courier services will also be permitted to travel to the island.

According to Prasert Wongna from the Phi Phi Tourist Business Association, local tourism operators and state agencies on the island have been advised of the Covid-19 outbreak. Government officials in the Ao Nang sub-district, which includes Phi Phi, have ordered that movement on and off the island be restricted for 7 days while active case finding gets underway and common areas are disinfected.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

