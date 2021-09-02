No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket

While Thailand has begun to see a downward trend in daily infections that is hoped to continue, Phuket’s infection trend has been rising over recent weeks. A few days this week have dropped to below 200 Covid-19 but today there’s been 238 new infections reported over the past 24 hours. The province extended strict entry requirements in hopes of curbing Covid-19 further, earlier this week.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office reported in their daily Covid-19 situation report that medical facilities added a large number of new beds to stay ahead of increasing hospitalisation. The Covid-19 Care Centres – a sort of halfway house for those who test positive with an antigen test kit but haven’t confirmed the diagnosis with a more accurate RT-PCR test – had increased occupancy sharply in the last few days to nearly 1,000 occupants but yesterday saw a slight fall.

The rolling 7-day total has still increased, though if numbers of daily infections continue to fall, the weekly figures will decrease after a few more days. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases (Tuesday) 204 -53 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,467 +15 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,535 +204 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 0

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 29 -18 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 980 -18

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

2,052: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 38 from yesterday

2,678: Total number of people released from medical care, up 126 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,118 +403 Occupied hospital beds 1,497 +160 Available hospital beds 621 +318 Hospital bed occupancy rate 70.68% -8.59%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 397 0

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 2 from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 209 28 210 29 162 30 256 31 257 SEPTEMBER 1 204 2 3 4

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

The update for September 1 did not have the regional breakdown, so this data is for August 31 still. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1,046 cases (+65)

Phuket Town – 772 (+36 total) Talad Yai 488, (+33) Talad Neua 284 (+3)

Wichit – 382 (+14)

Chalong – 140 (+5)

Koh Kaew – 136 (+11)

Rawai – 183 (+64)

Patong – 178 (+2)

Patong – 178 (+2) Kamala – 52 (+3) Cherng Talay – 263 (+5)

Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13)

Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13) Thepkrasattri – 162 (+7)

Pa Khlok – 81 (+6)

Mai Khao – 47 (+2)

Sakhu – 17 (+1)

