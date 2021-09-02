Phuket
No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
While Thailand has begun to see a downward trend in daily infections that is hoped to continue, Phuket’s infection trend has been rising over recent weeks. A few days this week have dropped to below 200 Covid-19 but today there’s been 238 new infections reported over the past 24 hours. The province extended strict entry requirements in hopes of curbing Covid-19 further, earlier this week.
The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office reported in their daily Covid-19 situation report that medical facilities added a large number of new beds to stay ahead of increasing hospitalisation. The Covid-19 Care Centres – a sort of halfway house for those who test positive with an antigen test kit but haven’t confirmed the diagnosis with a more accurate RT-PCR test – had increased occupancy sharply in the last few days to nearly 1,000 occupants but yesterday saw a slight fall.
The rolling 7-day total has still increased, though if numbers of daily infections continue to fall, the weekly figures will decrease after a few more days. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases (Tuesday)
|204
|-53
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,467
|+15
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|4,535
|+204
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|20
|0
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|29
|-18
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|980
|-18
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,052: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 38 from yesterday
- 2,678: Total number of people released from medical care, up 126 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,118
|+403
|Occupied hospital beds
|1,497
|+160
|Available hospital beds
|621
|+318
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|70.68%
|-8.59%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|316
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|397
|0
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 2 from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
|SEPTEMBER 1
204
|2
|3
|4
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
The update for September 1 did not have the regional breakdown, so this data is for August 31 still. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
