Phuket

No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket has less daily Covid-19 infections and more hospital beds. (via Flickr Andaman4fun)

While Thailand has begun to see a downward trend in daily infections that is hoped to continue, Phuket’s infection trend has been rising over recent weeks. A few days this week have dropped to below 200 Covid-19 but today there’s been 238 new infections reported over the past 24 hours. The province extended strict entry requirements in hopes of curbing Covid-19 further, earlier this week.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office reported in their daily Covid-19 situation report that medical facilities added a large number of new beds to stay ahead of increasing hospitalisation. The Covid-19 Care Centres – a sort of halfway house for those who test positive with an antigen test kit but haven’t confirmed the diagnosis with a more accurate RT-PCR test – had increased occupancy sharply in the last few days to nearly 1,000 occupants but yesterday saw a slight fall.

The rolling 7-day total has still increased, though if numbers of daily infections continue to fall, the weekly figures will decrease after a few more days. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases (Tuesday) 204 -53
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,467 +15
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 4,535 +204
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 20 0

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 29 -18
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 980 -18

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 2,052: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 38 from yesterday
  • 2,678: Total number of people released from medical care, up 126 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,118 +403
Occupied hospital beds 1,497 +160
Available hospital beds 621 +318
Hospital bed occupancy rate 70.68% -8.59%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 316 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 397 0

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 85: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 2 from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257

 SEPTEMBER 1

204

 2 3 4

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

The update for September 1 did not have the regional breakdown, so this data is for August 31 still. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more data.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,046 cases (+65)
    Phuket Town – 772 (+36 total)

    • Talad Yai 488, (+33)
    • Talad Neua 284 (+3)
  • Wichit – 382 (+14)
  • Chalong – 140 (+5)
    Koh Kaew – 136 (+11)
    Rawai – 183 (+64)
  • Karon – 50 (+2)
  • Kathu – 208 (+16)
    Patong – 178 (+2)
  • Kamala – 52 (+3)
  • Cherng Talay – 263 (+5)
    Srisoonthorn – 218 (+13)
  • Thepkrasattri – 162 (+7)
  • Pa Khlok – 81 (+6)
  • Mai Khao – 47 (+2)
    Sakhu – 17 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

