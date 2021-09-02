Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals

262 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 12,103. Out of that number, 12,009 fatalities were reported during latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

The CCSA also reported 14,956 new Covid-19 infections today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 1,234,487. The recent wave has accounted for 1,205,624 of those cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 17,936 more recoveries. There are now 163,680 active Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as new recoveries continue to exceed new cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,322 new Covid-19 cases. In provinces surrounding the capital, Samut Prakan reported 1,220 new cases today and Samut Sakhon reported 733. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 881 new cases today.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Click, HERE to learn more about online covid-19 insurance coverage.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on