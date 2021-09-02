Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals
262 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 12,103. Out of that number, 12,009 fatalities were reported during latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.
The CCSA also reported 14,956 new Covid-19 infections today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 1,234,487. The recent wave has accounted for 1,205,624 of those cases.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 17,936 more recoveries. There are now 163,680 active Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as new recoveries continue to exceed new cases.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,322 new Covid-19 cases. In provinces surrounding the capital, Samut Prakan reported 1,220 new cases today and Samut Sakhon reported 733. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 881 new cases today.
Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…
Click, HERE to learn more about online covid-19 insurance coverage.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Malaysia removes ban on Boeing 737 MAX following improvements to aircraft
Former Nakhon Sawan officer will face perjury charges over suspect’s cause of death
Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Over 1,000 cats abandoned by owners on Koh Phi Phi, donations needed
Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion
Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 2
No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | End of the curfew? Anutin defends vaccine rollout | September 2
Phuket Fishing Port to reopen tomorrow
Ostrich escapes from Chon Buri farm, causes traffic jam
Russian man on Koh Samui arrested for possession of illicit drugs for sale
Move Forward MP accused of falsifying documents in complaint filed by Thai army
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Cambodia4 days ago
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Bloomberg Covid-19 Resilience list has Thailand 5th to last
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Thailand3 days ago
“Dark red” interprovincial transport ban lifted, flights and bus services resume Wednesday
- Crime2 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
Phuket tourism operators call for curbs to be eased despite surge in infections
Recent comments: