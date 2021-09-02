Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

262 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 12,103. Out of that number, 12,009 fatalities were reported during latest and most severe wave of the virus, which was first recorded on April 1.

The CCSA also reported 14,956 new Covid-19 infections today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 1,234,487. The recent wave has accounted for 1,205,624 of those cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 17,936 more recoveries. There are now 163,680 active Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as new recoveries continue to exceed new cases.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,322 new Covid-19 cases. In provinces surrounding the capital, Samut Prakan reported 1,220 new cases today and Samut Sakhon reported 733. Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 881 new cases today.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

image
AussieBob
2021-09-02 13:10
13 minutes ago, HiuMak said: From 27th Aug and 28th Aug has been decreasing from 50K to 42K of testing. If the information is correct, with 15K new cases and 42K testing, the positive to testing percentage is about 36%.…
image
Bob20
2021-09-02 13:43
Numbers if deaths clearly not going down. That's the key figure. Wrong decision to open up. I think there will be a price to pay, unless they get 75% vaccinated this week. Oh, scrap that last bit.
image
Guest1
2021-09-02 14:44
1 hour ago, HiuMak said: If the information is correct, with 15K new cases and 42K testing, the positive to testing percentage is about 36%. Not great. But very expectable, since they mostly "pro activly" are ONLY testing in groups, with…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-02 15:05
1 hour ago, Bob20 said: Numbers if deaths clearly not going down. That's the key figure. Wrong decision to open up. I think there will be a price to pay, unless they get 75% vaccinated this week. Oh, scrap that…
image
MikeW
2021-09-02 17:45
2 hours ago, Griff1315 said: I see Phucket is still going really well with it Sandbox plan. How they kept below that 90 cases a week scenario I don't know. …
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

