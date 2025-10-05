Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya amid rising road dispute violence

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025
177 1 minute read
Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

In Pattaya, a 57 year old Japanese tourist experienced a violent assault early yesterday, October 4. The altercation left him with a fractured nose, according to local rescue workers.

This incident occurred around 4.30am near the entrance of Soi 13 Chalermprakiat.

The Pattaya Rescue Center received a call reporting an assault on a foreign national. Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered the victim, identified as Honda, a Japanese citizen, sitting beside his blue Scoopy i motorcycle.

He had sustained significant facial injuries, with a fractured nose and blood covering his face. Although rescue workers provided immediate first aid, Honda declined hospital transportation, choosing to return to his hotel.

Authorities encouraged him to report the incident at Pattaya City Police Station, but he opted not to.

Witnesses recounted a tense situation that quickly escalated. An observer mentioned seeing Honda park his scooter when a Thai man on a motorcycle approached him from behind.

The situation, initially a verbal confrontation, suddenly turned violent when the assailant punched the tourist before speeding away on his motorcycle.

Related Articles

The motive behind the attack remains uncertain, although police suspect a roadside dispute.

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Pattaya police have expressed their frustration with the victim’s reluctance to cooperate, highlighting how such incidents often go unreported, hindering investigations.

In similar news, a French tourist was knocked unconscious in Pattaya after a heated road dispute with a Bolt driver turned violent on September 21. The altercation began when the tourist, identified as 55 year old Nikolai, struck the driver’s car while attempting to cross the road.

The confrontation escalated when the driver exited his vehicle and punched the tourist, leaving him with a severe head injury.

Witnesses said the driver fled the scene while rescue teams rushed the unconscious man to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

The incidents underscore the growing concern over Pattaya assaults and road-related violence, where minor disputes between locals and tourists have repeatedly spiralled into physical confrontations, raising safety concerns in one of Thailand’s busiest resort cities.

Despite Honda’s decision not to press charges, police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect, reported by the Pattaya News.

Latest Thailand News
Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar national fatally stabbed in Patong altercation

27 seconds ago
Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

52 minutes ago
Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tackles stray dog concerns after viral complaints

2 hours ago
Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver faces charges for keeping lost wallet in Bang Bua Thong

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for assaulting niece in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage as teacher accused of assaulting student over marshmallows

5 hours ago
Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child&#8217;s offensive tattoo for free | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi tattoo shop removes child’s offensive tattoo for free

5 hours ago
EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains | Thaiger Thailand News

EGAT keeps dams and power supply steady amid heavy rains

23 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand to roll out white-label ATM licences next year

23 hours ago
Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding | Thaiger Politics News

Ukraine asks Thailand to name envoy for post-war rebuilding

23 hours ago
Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket urges October blood donations to honour Thai kings

24 hours ago
Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Sri Racha approves 175-million-baht boost for parking

1 day ago
Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax | Thaiger Tourism News

New Thai tourism chief pushes ahead with 300-baht visitor tax

1 day ago
Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

1 day ago
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

1 day ago
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

1 day ago
Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

1 day ago
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

1 day ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

1 day ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

1 day ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

1 day ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

2 days ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

2 days ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025
177 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.