Japanese tourist assaulted in Pattaya, suffers fractured nose

In Pattaya, a 57 year old Japanese tourist experienced a violent assault early yesterday, October 4. The altercation left him with a fractured nose, according to local rescue workers.

This incident occurred around 4.30am near the entrance of Soi 13 Chalermprakiat.

The Pattaya Rescue Center received a call reporting an assault on a foreign national. Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered the victim, identified as Honda, a Japanese citizen, sitting beside his blue Scoopy i motorcycle.

He had sustained significant facial injuries, with a fractured nose and blood covering his face. Although rescue workers provided immediate first aid, Honda declined hospital transportation, choosing to return to his hotel.

Authorities encouraged him to report the incident at Pattaya City Police Station, but he opted not to.

Witnesses recounted a tense situation that quickly escalated. An observer mentioned seeing Honda park his scooter when a Thai man on a motorcycle approached him from behind.

The situation, initially a verbal confrontation, suddenly turned violent when the assailant punched the tourist before speeding away on his motorcycle.

The motive behind the attack remains uncertain, although police suspect a roadside dispute.

Pattaya police have expressed their frustration with the victim’s reluctance to cooperate, highlighting how such incidents often go unreported, hindering investigations.

In similar news, a French tourist was knocked unconscious in Pattaya after a heated road dispute with a Bolt driver turned violent on September 21. The altercation began when the tourist, identified as 55 year old Nikolai, struck the driver’s car while attempting to cross the road.

The confrontation escalated when the driver exited his vehicle and punched the tourist, leaving him with a severe head injury.

Witnesses said the driver fled the scene while rescue teams rushed the unconscious man to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

The incidents underscore the growing concern over Pattaya assaults and road-related violence, where minor disputes between locals and tourists have repeatedly spiralled into physical confrontations, raising safety concerns in one of Thailand’s busiest resort cities.

Despite Honda’s decision not to press charges, police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect, reported by the Pattaya News.