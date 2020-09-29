Woman and 2 children escape unharmed after car flips over in Pattaya | The Thaiger

image
Pattaya

Woman and 2 children escape unharmed after car flips over in Pattaya

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Woman and 2 children escape unharmed after car flips over in Pattaya
PHOTO: Rak Siam News
A woman who lost control of her car, making the vehicle flip over, has had a lucky escape, along with her 2 young children, who were unharmed in the incident. 36 year old Suweena Rodpan says she was driving in the rain, on Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road, when she lost control of the car due to the wet surface. She subsequently collided with another vehicle in front of her, before her own car flipped over.

Suweena, along with her 11 year old son and 8 year old daughter, were not injured in the incident, nor was the driver of the other vehicle.

Pattaya City Police have launched an investigation into the accident, but it is not yet known if Suweena will face charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

