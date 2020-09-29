5 arrested in Pattaya with machine gun and crystal meth | The Thaiger

Crime
5 arrested in Pattaya with machine gun and crystal meth
Police arrested 5 people, including juveniles, who were allegedly carrying a machine gun, a handgun and bullets as well as crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy. One suspect allegedly told police he needed the machine gun to protect himself from a “powerful enemy.” Police say all of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine use.
The car was passing through a police checkpoint in Pattaya city near the Sukhumvit intersection on North Pattaya Road when police searched the vehicle, finding the 2 guns and ammunition as well as 5 bags of crystal methamphetamine and 3 bags of ecstasy. Police did not say how much each bag weighed.
Police say there 2 women and 3 men were in the vehicle. They did not release the names or ages, but say some of the suspects were juveniles. One of the suspects took responsibility for the illegal weapons, saying he needed the machine gun to protect himself, police say. Police did not say why the suspect needed to be protected.
At the Pattaya City Police station, the 5 suspects took a urine drug test. Police say all of the urine samples came back “purple,” a positive result for methamphetamine use. Police are continuing their investigations before pressing charges.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chiang Mai
Russian man allegedly stabs Chiang Mai park officer, tries to break into tourist bungalow
A Russian man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into tourist bungalows and stealing property at a Chiang Mai national park and stabbed a park officer with a pair of scissors. The incident follows months of complaints from Thai tourists at the national park reporting missing property.
Thai media reports the 32 year old Russian man as ‘Cemnh Semin’ allegedly tried to rob a tourist bungalow at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Cemnh allegedly stabbed a night patrol park officer in the neck and head with a pair of scissors and ran off. Other park officers on duty were able to catch the man and call Chiang Mai Police. The wounded park officer was taken to a local hospital where he has been reported as being in a stable condition.
For months, Thai tourists at the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park say they’ve woken up in the morning with some of their belongings missing. Park officers stepped up their night patrol after the complaints. The officers say they were surprised at finding out the alleged robber was a Russian man.
The man will face a range of charges following further investigation.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Thai Residents
Crime
Wife who wanted a divorce allegedly killed by husband in murder-suicide
A woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. It’s alleged the man then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police officers called to a property in the sub-district of Thephalai found the bodies of 46 year old Mongkhol Aksorn, and his 34 year old wife, Saifon Aksorn, who was face down in a pool of blood. According to a report in Nation Thailand, an acquaintance of Saifon’s informed police that the woman wanted to leave her husband for another man. When she asked Mongkhol for a divorce, it’s understood he took her car and drove away. He subsequently returned to the property, which is when the shooting is believed to have taken place.
According to a neighbour who heard the gun shots, the couple argued frequently.
“Yesterday, they fought about a car that belonged to Saifon, but which Mongkhol had borrowed. He drove off in the car and returned a short while later, when I heard several gunshots from their house.”
The police investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
All 42 Sarasas private schools to be investigated after teacher allegedly beat students
All of the 42 Sarasas private schools throughout Thailand will be investigated by the Office of the Private Education Commission, or OPEC, after a teacher was caught on camera allegedly hitting kindergarten students. The teacher, Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong,” allegedly beat young students at the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi, a suburb in Bangkok on the western banks of the Chao Phraya.
Khru Jum, along with other teachers that allegedly witnessed the abuse, were fired and may face criminal charges pressed by parents of student victims.
Surveillance camera footage of the classroom at the Nonthaburi school shows a teacher, identified as Khru Jum, hitting kindergarten students. In one clip, the teacher pushes a 3 year old student down to the ground and pulls a student’s hair. Another clip shows the teacher dragging the student across the classroom. Other teachers who were in the classroom did not intervene, the footage shows. OPEC secretary general Attapon Truektrong says staff members who witnessed the alleged abuse were fired.
The commission is teaming up with Department of Mental Health to send psychiatrists to the school to evaluate children who may have faced some abuse from their teacher. OPEN is also working with the parents to press charges on staff members.
There have been complaints about bullying and inappropriate punishment at 34 other Sarasas schools, according to OPEC. The commission has set up a special committee to investigate all of the 42 Sarasas private schools. All of the Sarasas schools will need to allow parents to access classroom surveillance camera footage.
The Sarasas schools do not have a discipline policy, according to Sarasas Affiliated Schools chairman Pibul Yongkamol, the board that oversees the 42 schools. He says teachers are told to teach with “love and care,” but there are no set guidelines or rules regarding punishment.
It’s also been revealed that Khru Jum didn’t have a teaching license. OPEC is now asking all the Sarasas schools to check that all teachers have the proper teaching license issued by the Teachers’ Council of Thailand. Attapon says the Nonthaburi school broke other rules, like the maximum class size.
“We have found that Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School also ignored admittance quotas for its English programme. Under the rules, private schools are only allowed to admit 25 students per class for English lessons, but Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School allegedly admitted 34 students per class.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
