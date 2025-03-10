Bang Bang Lamung: Thai man shot near Pattaya car shop

A 37 year old Thai man was shot after finding himself in the crosshairs of a rival’s rage in Bang Lamung at the weekend. The shocking scene, unfolded on Saturday, March 8, when a petty feud exploded into chaos at a local auto shop in the typically quiet Khao Mai Kaew area of Chon Buri province.

The drama began at around 8.05pm, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a distress call. Ekkapong, the unfortunate victim, was left bleeding from gunshot wounds, the tale of his narrow escape leaving locals on tenterhooks.

Eyewitnesses at the scene, including Ekkapong’s brother, Sasiwat, relayed the dramatic sequence of events. The night kicked off with Ekkapong arriving to meet an adversary known as Toey, hoping to put an end to their fierce fisticuffs that had erupted earlier.

However, the meeting swiftly nosedived into anarchy. Toey, humiliated from losing a previous brawl, landed a sucker punch before his friends, identified as Arm, O, and Eiad, pulled out a deadly trio of firearms.

The gun-wielding trio then proceeded to menace bystanders.

“Make a move, and you’re next!”

Fearing for his life, Ekkapong dashed into a relative’s nearby house with the gang of four in pursuit. The chilling chase concluded with Ekkapong receiving a bullet to the right calf and ankle.

Left in a bloody trail, Ekkapong’s family frantically transported him to the Pong Police Booth, seeking aid. Rescue workers arrived in the nick of time, applying first aid before whisking him off to the hospital, all while his kin looked on aghast.

A police spokesperson announced they have the suspects locked in their sights and vowed to serve justice.

Shootings in Phuket are not isolated. Late last year in Koh Kaew, a 27 year old man shot his mother-in-law in a local bar. He later surrendered to police.

The altercation, which led to the shooting, was reportedly the result of verbal abuse.