Student in critical condition after shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A tragic incident occurred yesterday when a student from Nakhon Ratchasima Vocational College accidentally discharged a firearm, inflicting a severe head wound on a fellow student. The incident did not take place on school grounds but rather in a dormitory situated along Suranarai Road in the Mueang District of Nakhon Ratchasima province, close to the college.

At approximately 2.30pm, yesterday, February 21, the sound of a gunshot pierced the air, followed immediately by cries for help. Students rushed their injured peer to the nearby Korat Memorial Hospital, merely 100 metres away from the dormitory before he was transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for further treatment. At the time, the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Following the incident, Police Colonel Suthinan Kongchaemdee and investigative officers arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough examination. They subsequently took one student into custody for further questioning regarding the accidental shooting, reported Sanook.

Amidst these developments, a Facebook user claiming to be a relative of the injured student shared images of the victim. The pictures show a bullet wound on the right side of the forehead, and the student in a hospital bed undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.

Sources indicate that the weapon involved was a homemade gun, which the students were reportedly playing with in their room when it accidentally discharged. While investigations by the Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima police are ongoing, they are interviewing the perpetrator and witnesses to proceed with legal action.

In related news, a 15 year old Thai boy confessed to accidentally shooting and killing his 14 year old friend while attempting to attack a rival group of teenagers on a road in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok.

The 14 year old boy was shot in the back of the head while riding a motorcycle with two friends on Liap Khlong Song Road in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province.