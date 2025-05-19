Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

Chaotic pickup, wrong location and alleged sexual assault fuel violent outburst

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 minute agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him
Photo via Workpoint News

A male app-based motorcycle taxi rider repeatedly punched an Indian man outside a hotel in Pattaya last night, May 18, allegedly after the passenger had groped him during the ride.

A security guard at a hotel on Soi Thep Prasit 17, in Bang Lamung district of Pattaya, called rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation to assist the injured Indian man, whose identity was not disclosed to the public.

According to a report by One 31, the Indian man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was under the influence of alcohol. He was found lying in a roadside garden outside the hotel with bloody facial wounds. The rescue team administered first aid before rushing him to a hospital.

The man reportedly sustained a wound above his left eyebrow and a more serious injury to his eye. His clothes were stained with blood.

Related Articles

The security guard later told Channel 7 that the attacker was a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who fled the scene immediately after the assault. According to the guard, the Indian man, who was intoxicated, entered the wrong pick-up location when booking the ride via a mobile application.

Indian man assaulted for groping Thai taxi rider
Photo via One 31

Following a prolonged phone conversation over the confusing directions, the rider eventually arrived. Once the passenger got on the motorcycle, he allegedly groped the rider, provoking the rider to retaliate. The rider reportedly stopped his vehicle and repeatedly punched the Indian man in the face.

App-based rider escapes after attacking Indian
Photo via One 31

A witness managed to take a picture of the rider and shared it with officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station to identify and arrest him.

The injured victim is reportedly in stable condition, with no complications arising from his facial injuries. Police plan to accompany him to file a formal complaint once his condition improves.

The Thai rider has not yet surrendered to police or filed a counter-complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault.

Thai taxi rider punches Indian outside Pattaya hotel
Photo via Workpoint News

This incident follows a similar case last week, in which a female app-based motorcycle taxi rider sought justice after her male passenger sexually harassed her during a journey. The man, who claimed to be an air force officer, requested to ride her motorcycle and forced her to place her hands on his legs.

He then persistently demanded sexual services despite her repeated refusals. The woman recorded the incident and filed a complaint with the police. She also shared the video online to expose him.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

5 seconds ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

1 minute ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

16 minutes ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

17 minutes ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

30 minutes ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

34 minutes ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

39 minutes ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

46 minutes ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

58 minutes ago
Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance Business News

Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance

1 hour ago
Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash Road deaths

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns Thailand News

Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

1 hour ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort Thailand News

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

1 hour ago
Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home Thailand News

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

2 hours ago
Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives Thailand News

Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives

2 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; comeback plan takes flight Aviation News

Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested for indecent act on teen

2 hours ago
Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef Thailand News

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

2 hours ago
Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet Bangkok News

Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet

2 hours ago
Tragic electrocution claims couple&#8217;s lives in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Tragic electrocution claims couple’s lives in Bangkok home

2 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast across Thailand with risk of flash floods

3 hours ago
DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi Crime News

DJ Tete found dead after abduction in Kanchanaburi

22 hours ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

22 hours ago
Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting Bangkok News

Police arrest teenagers in Bangkok hotel sex trafficking sting

22 hours ago
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 minute agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
52 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

2 days ago
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

2 days ago
Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog

Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog

3 days ago
Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x