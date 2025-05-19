Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

A male app-based motorcycle taxi rider repeatedly punched an Indian man outside a hotel in Pattaya last night, May 18, allegedly after the passenger had groped him during the ride.

A security guard at a hotel on Soi Thep Prasit 17, in Bang Lamung district of Pattaya, called rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation to assist the injured Indian man, whose identity was not disclosed to the public.

According to a report by One 31, the Indian man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was under the influence of alcohol. He was found lying in a roadside garden outside the hotel with bloody facial wounds. The rescue team administered first aid before rushing him to a hospital.

The man reportedly sustained a wound above his left eyebrow and a more serious injury to his eye. His clothes were stained with blood.

The security guard later told Channel 7 that the attacker was a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who fled the scene immediately after the assault. According to the guard, the Indian man, who was intoxicated, entered the wrong pick-up location when booking the ride via a mobile application.

Following a prolonged phone conversation over the confusing directions, the rider eventually arrived. Once the passenger got on the motorcycle, he allegedly groped the rider, provoking the rider to retaliate. The rider reportedly stopped his vehicle and repeatedly punched the Indian man in the face.

A witness managed to take a picture of the rider and shared it with officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station to identify and arrest him.

The injured victim is reportedly in stable condition, with no complications arising from his facial injuries. Police plan to accompany him to file a formal complaint once his condition improves.

The Thai rider has not yet surrendered to police or filed a counter-complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault.

This incident follows a similar case last week, in which a female app-based motorcycle taxi rider sought justice after her male passenger sexually harassed her during a journey. The man, who claimed to be an air force officer, requested to ride her motorcycle and forced her to place her hands on his legs.

He then persistently demanded sexual services despite her repeated refusals. The woman recorded the incident and filed a complaint with the police. She also shared the video online to expose him.