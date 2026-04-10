Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium

A Swedish national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Phuket yesterday, April 9, for involvement in murder, illegal weapons offences, and drug trafficking in Sweden.

Phuket Provincial Police carried out the operation as part of a wider crackdown on foreign nationals involved in crime, including suspects who fled their home countries or used Thailand as a base for transnational offences.

Working with the Nordic Police Liaison Office, officers identified the suspect, Boran, who was linked to a fatal shooting in the Arsta district of Stockholm.

The Swedish man was reported to be a leading member of a mafia group connected to multiple murders, illegal firearms, and drug trafficking. Police tracked Boran to a luxury condominium in Phuket, where he was arrested in the afternoon.

Records showed he entered Thailand via Satun province on January 4 on a tourist visa, initially permitted to stay until March 4. He later extended his visa to April 3 but overstayed by six days before his arrest.

He will face penalties for overstaying his visa in Thailand before being deported to Sweden for further legal proceedings related to his alleged crimes.

Similar operations have been reported in recent weeks. Last week, police arrested a Chinese fraud suspect in Phuket accused of deceiving more than 30 victims by accepting payments for goods that were never delivered, causing losses of around 4.7 million baht before fleeing to Thailand.

In the same week, a South Korean man was arrested in Pathum Thani province for swindling over 355 million baht from more than 9,000 South Korean victims in a loan scam.

In March, another Chinese suspect was detained in Khon Kaen after allegedly attempting to obtain a sacred tattoo to evade arrest. He was accused of defrauding victims of more than 500 million baht through an investment scam.

In the same month, an Australian man facing 11 drug-related charges was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok after reportedly fleeing to Thailand.