Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 10:54 AM
84 1 minute read
Interpol-wanted Swedish mafia arrested in Phuket condominium | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A Swedish national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Phuket yesterday, April 9, for involvement in murder, illegal weapons offences, and drug trafficking in Sweden.

Phuket Provincial Police carried out the operation as part of a wider crackdown on foreign nationals involved in crime, including suspects who fled their home countries or used Thailand as a base for transnational offences.

Working with the Nordic Police Liaison Office, officers identified the suspect, Boran, who was linked to a fatal shooting in the Arsta district of Stockholm.

Swedish man arrested in Phuke
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

The Swedish man was reported to be a leading member of a mafia group connected to multiple murders, illegal firearms, and drug trafficking. Police tracked Boran to a luxury condominium in Phuket, where he was arrested in the afternoon.

Records showed he entered Thailand via Satun province on January 4 on a tourist visa, initially permitted to stay until March 4. He later extended his visa to April 3 but overstayed by six days before his arrest.

He will face penalties for overstaying his visa in Thailand before being deported to Sweden for further legal proceedings related to his alleged crimes.

Swedish man wanted under Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Similar operations have been reported in recent weeks. Last week, police arrested a Chinese fraud suspect in Phuket accused of deceiving more than 30 victims by accepting payments for goods that were never delivered, causing losses of around 4.7 million baht before fleeing to Thailand.

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In the same week, a South Korean man was arrested in Pathum Thani province for swindling over 355 million baht from more than 9,000 South Korean victims in a loan scam.

In March, another Chinese suspect was detained in Khon Kaen after allegedly attempting to obtain a sacred tattoo to evade arrest. He was accused of defrauding victims of more than 500 million baht through an investment scam.

In the same month, an Australian man facing 11 drug-related charges was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok after reportedly fleeing to Thailand.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 10, 2026, 10:54 AM
84 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.