Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony

A routine morning ride turned to chaos in Pattaya yesterday when a motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck, leaving two young riders with serious injuries.

At around 9am yesterday, August 25, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Team rushed to the scene of the collision on Chaiyaphruek Road in the Pong-Khao Mai Kaew area. The crash involved a grey Forza 350 motorcycle, which was left mangled beyond recognition, and a white Toyota Revo pickup truck bearing deep scrape marks on its rear.

Rescuers found 22 year old Watcharaphon Yingyuen, suspected to have suffered a fractured arm, and 19 year old Ratsarin Phutwet, whose upper left leg was visibly deformed. Both received first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Watcharaphon, who was driving the motorcycle, later described the terrifying moment the accident unfolded.

“I was heading from Pattaya to Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony. The pickup truck was in the left lane, but suddenly moved to the centre and turned into a factory. I didn’t have time to brake, so I hit the back of the truck.”

The driver of the pickup, 32 year old Anu Kanphong, told police he had been delivering goods to the factory and had slowed to make his turn when the motorcycle struck his vehicle.

Police officers carried out an initial investigation at the crash site, taking photographs and gathering statements from those involved. They confirmed further enquiries will be conducted to establish liability and determine what legal action may follow.

According to The Pattaya News, the crash caused major disruption on Chaiyaphruek Road as bystanders gathered to watch rescue crews cut through the traffic and treat the injured riders. Police urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly when changing lanes or making sudden turns.

The collision is the latest in a string of accidents involving motorcycles in Pattaya, where road safety remains a major concern for locals and tourists. Police said they will continue to examine evidence before deciding on charges.