Artillery fire damages homes in Ubon Ratchathani, causes alarm

Yesterday, July 26, homes in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province suffered damage following artillery fire from Cambodian military forces.

The shells impacted several houses, with local officials subsequently visiting the affected areas to assess the destruction. One of the damaged homes belonged to a village security officer, who remains in shock over the incident as his entire house was destroyed. The officer’s family had already relocated to a safer area, while he stayed behind to fulfil his duties of maintaining village safety.

Upon examining the surrounding area, it was noted that artillery fire from Cambodian forces affected four homes in Nam Yuen district. In addition to the houses, two vehicles and a coin-operated petrol pump were damaged by the blasts.

Chamroon Krajai, a 56 year old assistant village headman responsible for security, mentioned that he is tasked with safeguarding the properties of villagers, over 90% of whom have been evacuated. Only the village headman, a few officers, and security personnel remain to ensure the safety of those yet to evacuate and to protect local assets.

He expressed concern over the situation, which prompted him to move his family to safety. Chamroon hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict to prevent further damage and alleviate the concerns of residents worried about their homes, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, more than 100,000 civilians have been evacuated from the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buriram amid escalating border clashes with Cambodia.

According to Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat, evacuees are now safely sheltered at 295 designated locations away from conflict zones. The evacuations were coordinated by local officials with support from village defence and security volunteers and government-provided transportation.

As of 10.30 pm on Thursday, July 24, around 56,000 people from Surin, 17,196 from Sisaket, 17,000 from Buriram, and 10,476 from Ubon Ratchathani had been relocated. Residents are currently barred from returning to their homes due to ongoing security risks, with security forces and police stationed to protect evacuated areas and properties.