Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

Fury grows as community demands action over unleashed dog

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
83 1 minute read
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of a Chon Buri village are alarmed and have filed a complaint after a foreign national allegedly released two pit bulls that attacked and killed local dogs.

Yesterday, May 17, reporters visited the Areeya Village in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, following multiple reports from locals who are living in fear due to the actions of the foreign resident.

In a recent incident, the foreign man reportedly released his two pit bulls, which then attacked and killed a dog owned by a local. Witnesses claim the man watched the incident unfold without attempting to intervene.

This has left residents afraid to go about their daily lives, fearing for the safety of children and elderly residents in the community.

Related Articles

One victim, 60 year old Kaem Nuchimpli or Pa Chaem, recounted how her dog was attacked. She described how her pet was returning home when the foreigner released the pit bulls, which then fatally attacked her dog.

She expressed her frustration, stating that the man took no action to prevent the incident. Similar incidents have occurred previously, yet no concrete measures have been implemented to address the issue.

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Another resident, 70 year old Kantong Breaker, shared that her grandchild was previously threatened by the same foreigner right outside their home. The grandchild, a transgender woman, was met with aggressive language and behaviour, particularly when walking their dog. This has instilled a sense of fear in their daily lives.

Supachai Wongmuangkhum, a 48 year old villager, revealed that the foreign man frequently causes disturbances within the community. Incidents include public intoxication, arguments with security personnel, and setting off fireworks, disrupting the village’s previously peaceful atmosphere. Many villagers now avoid walking or letting their children play outside, fearing the uncontrolled dogs.

The community has collectively filed a complaint with the Nong Prue Police Station, urging relevant officials to take swift action. They are calling for measures to prevent further incidents involving pets and to ensure the safety of all residents in the village, reported KhaoSod.

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan Crime News

Navy intercepts meth smuggling, seizes over 1 million pills in Bueng Kan

26 seconds ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks Crime News

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

12 minutes ago
Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three Road deaths

Tragic van-truck collision in Surat Thani kills three

24 minutes ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers South Thailand News

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

39 minutes ago
Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video) Crime News

Trang child allegedly kicked by parent during school incident (video)

56 minutes ago
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest Crime News

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines Crime News

Nonthaburi crackdown on unlicensed bars leads to fines

1 hour ago
Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago
Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase Bangkok News

Pickup truck driver arrested after Bangkok police chase

2 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market Bangkok News

Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

2 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok Crime News

Police seize 5 million meth pills en route to Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for severe weather with thunderstorms in 51 provinces

3 hours ago
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

20 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

20 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

21 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

21 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

22 hours ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

22 hours ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

22 hours ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

24 hours ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

1 day ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

1 day ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

1 day ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season Phuket News

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

1 day ago
Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

Thai woman publicly severs ties with scam mother

5 days ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

5 days ago
Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

5 days ago
Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage

Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x