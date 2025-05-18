Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

Residents of a Chon Buri village are alarmed and have filed a complaint after a foreign national allegedly released two pit bulls that attacked and killed local dogs.

Yesterday, May 17, reporters visited the Areeya Village in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, following multiple reports from locals who are living in fear due to the actions of the foreign resident.

In a recent incident, the foreign man reportedly released his two pit bulls, which then attacked and killed a dog owned by a local. Witnesses claim the man watched the incident unfold without attempting to intervene.

This has left residents afraid to go about their daily lives, fearing for the safety of children and elderly residents in the community.

One victim, 60 year old Kaem Nuchimpli or Pa Chaem, recounted how her dog was attacked. She described how her pet was returning home when the foreigner released the pit bulls, which then fatally attacked her dog.

She expressed her frustration, stating that the man took no action to prevent the incident. Similar incidents have occurred previously, yet no concrete measures have been implemented to address the issue.

Another resident, 70 year old Kantong Breaker, shared that her grandchild was previously threatened by the same foreigner right outside their home. The grandchild, a transgender woman, was met with aggressive language and behaviour, particularly when walking their dog. This has instilled a sense of fear in their daily lives.

Supachai Wongmuangkhum, a 48 year old villager, revealed that the foreign man frequently causes disturbances within the community. Incidents include public intoxication, arguments with security personnel, and setting off fireworks, disrupting the village’s previously peaceful atmosphere. Many villagers now avoid walking or letting their children play outside, fearing the uncontrolled dogs.

The community has collectively filed a complaint with the Nong Prue Police Station, urging relevant officials to take swift action. They are calling for measures to prevent further incidents involving pets and to ensure the safety of all residents in the village, reported KhaoSod.