Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention

A dispute over a dog attacking and killing 26 fighting chickens in Udon Thani province nearly escalated until police intervention helped resolve the issue.

Yesterday, June 22, at 3pm, Police Lieutenant Natthaphon Srivicha, Deputy Inspector of Nong Bua subdistrict, received a report about a dog attacking chickens at a traditional elevated house in Ban Nong Sai, Mueang district. The house, owned by 55 year old Phornwipha and her husband, 65 year old Suwat, was surrounded by concrete and barbed wire fences and contained numerous chicken coops.

Phornwipha shared that she usually resides in the city, while her grandchildren occasionally stay at the farm. They rear 60 fighting chickens, tending to them daily.

If locals express interest in purchasing the chickens, they sell them. Upon visiting the farm the previous afternoon, they discovered 11 chickens dead, presumably killed by a neighbour’s dog.

The neighbour, a 50 year old contractor named Sitthiphon, reportedly denied responsibility and suggested shooting the dog, which Phornwipha found inappropriate.

Phornwipha attempted to address the issue with Sitthiphon, urging him to take preventive measures, as they had locked up their chickens. She recounted a second incident upon returning to the farm at 12.30pm the following day, finding 15 more chickens dead.

Despite approaching Sitthiphon again, he reportedly accused her of being confrontational, which she denied, expressing her frustration over the lack of accountability.

Sitthiphon later arrived at the scene, claiming stray dogs were responsible and asserting he did not own any dogs. His wife, Amnuayporn, accompanied by a suspected black dog named Chao Dam, apologised to Phornwipha in the presence of the police.

Phornwipha accepted the apology, acknowledging the misunderstanding. Sitthiphon promised to take responsibility if evidence showed his dog was involved and vowed to prevent future incidents by securing the area and identifying the stray dogs with collars.

The situation concluded with mutual apologies from Sitthiphon and Amnuayporn. They pledged to prevent recurrence, and Phornwipha decided to distribute the 15 dead chickens to locals and acquaintances for consumption, reported KhaoSod.