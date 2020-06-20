Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued
In a heartwarming story, a stray dog was rescued after it got stuck in a fence at a house in Pattaya earlier this week. Sawang Boriboon Rescue workers were notified of the unfortunate animal’s plight at a house in Naklua Thursday afternoon.
Rescue workers and The Pattaya News arrived on the scene to find the dog stuck in the fence, disoriented and barking in pain and confusion. Rescuers used a hydraulic cutter to free the dog, who was uninjured and in perfect health after the incident, according to the volunteer responders.
Witnesses told reporters that they heard the dog barking with pain, and tried to help but failed. They then called Sawang Boriboon rescue workers to help.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Koh Samet will reopen next month
The eastern Rayong province’s Koh Samet will reopen to the public on July 1, after being closed since the enactment of the Emergency Decree to halt the spread of Covid-19.
The reopening follows with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s policy to reopen all national parks nationwide. Koh Samet is a part of the Khao Laemya – Koh Samet National Park.
Thailand’s superintendent of national parks had earlier said that national and local park officials had started cleaning the island, as well as its ports, to be ready to greet visitors next month.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Resorts lower prices, offer promos for post-pandemic holidays
Hotels are ready to face off. After months of vacant rooms, prices are being cut to entice domestic tourists to book a post-pandemic holiday. Now provincial restrictions have been mostly removed
Depending on the province and risk of coronavirus transmissions, some hotels were ordered to close their doors completely. Now restrictions are being lifted and domestic travel is picking up again. The government just passed a 22.4 billion baht in stimulus packages to help out hotels many resorts and tour companies. On top of the boost from the government, hotels are slashing nightly rates and offering promotions.
It already looks like business is starting to boom. The Centara Grand Mirage in Pattaya has now been open for 2 weeks. Last weekend, their occupancy rate was at 70% – 80%. The rate for this weekend is expected to reach 90%. While weekends have been good, the days are at a 20% to 30% occupancy rate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
“It’s 3 months now, when can we reopen?” – Pattaya bar owners
Today marks 3 straight months that Pattaya’s world famous – and vitally important to the city’s economy – nightlife and entertainment industry has been shuttered by the Thai Government. The industry was originally told to close “for 2 weeks” on March 18. But as the Covid-19 crisis escalated and fear and uncertainty grew worldwide, the closure was repeatedly extended, with ever changing dates and conflicting, overlapping messages on when exactly the government would allow business to resume.
Chon Buri province had a total of 87 cases of Covid-19, virtually all imported from other provinces or overseas visitors. Of those, 41 were in Banglamung/Pattaya, the majority from the famous Bangkok “boxing stadium cluster.” There were 2 deaths, both foreign cases that were imported. Pattaya, despite its notorious nightlife industry, never had a significant local outbreak. This is in stark contrast to the resort island of Phuket, which had the highest number of cases per capita in Thailand, mainly around its notorious Bangla Road red light entertainment area and latterly around the Bang Tao district.
But the Thai Government has continued to state it’s is too risky to open nightlife, bars and entertainment venues, despite the country as a whole going well over 3 weeks without a locally transmitted case. They’ve been spooked both by the cases of infected Thais returning from overseas and the recent spate of outbreaks in entertainment zones in Seoul and Tokyo.
The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has allowed nearly every type of business to resume – except the nightlife and entertainment industry. Despite early signs that they would allow owners to reopen and get tens of thousands of people back to work in Phase 4 of the program to reopen and unlock the country, nightlife was left out, and there has been no target date or guarantee of a Phase 5 from the CCSA.
Pattaya’s mayor and the governor of Chon Buri, keenly aware of Pattaya’s precarious situation, with an estimated 80% of the city’s businesses dedicated to nightlife and hospitality, have pleaded for patience from local business owners and say they’re working with the CCSA to reopen the bars. This week, The CCSA allowed the half measure of allowing alcohol in restaurants, but this only led to confusion as the large number of “hybrid” establishments that sell both food and alcohol were given mixed messages and police were instructed at a national level to raid and even close many already struggling local businesses.
The CCSA and the PM himself have also asked for patience from business owners, but for many, with 3 months without income and landlords and other creditors demanding payment, patience is running out.
The CCSA has stated a current goal of 28 days without a confirmed locally transmitted case of the virus. That would be next Monday, June 22.
They have dodged repeated questions from the press on whether that means nightlife could resume. Meanwhile, many bar owners in Pattaya continue to ask why their small establishments, many unable to fit more than a handful of people in, remain closed, lumped into the same group as massive nightclubs that can fit over a thousand people.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
