Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued | The Thaiger

image
Pattaya

Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya soi dog, caught in fence, rescued
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
In a heartwarming story, a stray dog was rescued after it got stuck in a fence at a house in Pattaya earlier this week. Sawang Boriboon Rescue workers were notified of the unfortunate animal’s plight at a house in Naklua Thursday afternoon.

Rescue workers and The Pattaya News arrived on the scene to find the dog stuck in the fence, disoriented and barking in pain and confusion. Rescuers used a hydraulic cutter to free the dog, who was uninjured and in perfect health after the incident, according to the volunteer responders.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard the dog barking with pain, and tried to help but failed. They then called Sawang Boriboon rescue workers to help.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

