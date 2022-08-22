Connect with us

Pattaya

Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya

Published

 on 

Photo via เรารักพัทยา﻿

Middle Eastern joyriders have turned Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya into a racing track… again, and locals are sick of it.

Locals urged police to use the full force of the law and impose serious measures as the number of racers on Sukhumvit Road has increased over the past two months.

Last night, Thai media reported that a group of more than 30 Middle Eastern road racers gathered in front of the Esso Petrol Station in the southern part of Pattaya in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamueng district, and turned Sukhumvit Road into a race track. They ignored other cars on the road and raced each other at a high speed, honking their horns, screeching their engines, and annoying residents living by the road.

This isn’t the first time the Middle Eastern motorcycle racers turned the stretch into a racetrack. Two months ago, they took over the Second Pattaya Road and raced each other at night. They went up and down a narrow street, Pattaya Tai Soi 18, made sudden turns and refused to give way to other cars passing by.

Pattaya Police Chief Krirkrit Saiwana explained that tourists from the Middle East usually come to Pattaya in June and July, and they love to rent motorcycles to travel around. The police chief reported they are aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on it. Motorcycle rental shops request copies of their passports and driving licenses before allowing any rental of vehicles.

According to the locals, the number of racers is increasing despite Pattaya police arresting the offenders. Locals add it makes no difference, they come back and race again a few days later.

The locals are demanding the police get tougher on the offenders to stop them from returning.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Matichon | Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
WilliamG
2022-08-22 18:23
7 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: OK so the police can clearly see the number plates. I never knew that Camels had number plates. 555
Pinetree
2022-08-22 18:28
4 minutes ago, WilliamG said: I never knew that Camels had number plates. 555 Maybe not, but the locals are certainly getting the hump over this 
palooka
2022-08-22 18:32
Knock this sort of behaviour on the head quickly, otherwise it will spread like wildfire to other Provinces with copycat behaviour.
Venusianhart
2022-08-22 18:39
Back in the sandpit, this is the ONLY legal pleasure (fast cars not street racing) young dudes have besides a slow death from tobacco, naturally they'd import it just as we imported, er, black pudding and jimmy dean's (I was…
Graham
2022-08-22 18:52
So the Police are aware of it but choose to do nothing, why ? I was under the illusion that it was the duty of the Police to stop this type of behavior, or are they afraid of the number…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok49 seconds ago

Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand55 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency 
Thailand57 mins ago

Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Sponsored9 hours ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok1 hour ago

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Travel1 hour ago

Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Pattaya2 hours ago

Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East2 hours ago

School burned down for robbery netting 500 baht
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Thailand2 hours ago

Cops tell Thai TikTokers to quit roadside dancing
Tourism2 hours ago

Is the 10-year visa attracting Europeans and others to Thailand?
South Korea3 hours ago

UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Guides3 hours ago

5 ways for foreigners to make money in Thailand
Singapore3 hours ago

LGBTQ+ community hail Singapore’s gay sex repeal
Bangkok4 hours ago

2 teenagers from Klong Toey slum praised for capturing a thief
Economy5 hours ago

Save power – government will pay half to clean your aircon
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending