Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya

Middle Eastern joyriders have turned Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya into a racing track… again, and locals are sick of it.

Locals urged police to use the full force of the law and impose serious measures as the number of racers on Sukhumvit Road has increased over the past two months.

Last night, Thai media reported that a group of more than 30 Middle Eastern road racers gathered in front of the Esso Petrol Station in the southern part of Pattaya in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamueng district, and turned Sukhumvit Road into a race track. They ignored other cars on the road and raced each other at a high speed, honking their horns, screeching their engines, and annoying residents living by the road.

This isn’t the first time the Middle Eastern motorcycle racers turned the stretch into a racetrack. Two months ago, they took over the Second Pattaya Road and raced each other at night. They went up and down a narrow street, Pattaya Tai Soi 18, made sudden turns and refused to give way to other cars passing by.

Pattaya Police Chief Krirkrit Saiwana explained that tourists from the Middle East usually come to Pattaya in June and July, and they love to rent motorcycles to travel around. The police chief reported they are aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on it. Motorcycle rental shops request copies of their passports and driving licenses before allowing any rental of vehicles.

According to the locals, the number of racers is increasing despite Pattaya police arresting the offenders. Locals add it makes no difference, they come back and race again a few days later.

The locals are demanding the police get tougher on the offenders to stop them from returning.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Matichon | Khaosod