Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
63 1 minute read
Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom
Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

A 17 year old girl was rescued by police after being forced into hiding by a call centre gang that attempted to extort 500,000 baht from her grandmother in exchange for her freedom. They threatened to sell the girl at the border if the money was not paid.

On April 1, Banjong (surname withheld) reported that her granddaughter, Chompoo, had disappeared from their home around 4pm. She later received a mysterious call from a man claiming that Chompoo had borrowed money from loan sharks and had been captured for failing to repay it. The caller demanded money for her release.

The following morning, around 8am yesterday, April 2, the gang contacted Banjong again, stating Chompoo was being held in Mae Sot district, Tak province, and threatened to sell her at the border if 500,000 baht (US$14,545) was not paid.

Banjong, unable to raise the full amount, transferred 30,000 baht (US$870) from her account to the criminals as a gesture to see her granddaughter. She then decided to report the incident to the police for assistance.

Related Articles

Upon learning of the situation, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed Police Major General Nopasin Poolsawat and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai to expedite the search for Chompoo. They suspected she was in danger and quickly traced her whereabouts to a room in Mueang district, Uthai Thani province.

The investigative team found Chompoo alone in the room, communicating with the gang over the phone under their instructions. The police intervened, rescuing her before the gang could end the call. Chompoo is now safely reunited with her grandmother, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, police have collected all evidence related to the call centre gang and plan to expand the investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

In similar news, a Thai mother bravely rescued her autistic son from a call centre scam gang after a high-speed chase in Buriram province.

Latest Thailand News
Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown Crime News

Crappy cabbie: Taxi driver flings faeces in parking row meltdown

6 seconds ago
Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom Crime News

Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

12 minutes ago
Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

25 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing Phuket News

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

35 minutes ago
9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road Thailand News

9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

54 minutes ago
Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out Road deaths

Young woman dies in Chon Buri motorcycle accident after night out

1 hour ago
American nurse&#8217;s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand Thailand News

American nurse’s face shattered in moped crash in Krabi, Thailand

1 hour ago
Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport Phuket News

Two killed in Phuket motorbike and van collision near airport

1 hour ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain set to drench Thailand

1 hour ago
Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash Koh Samui News

Holiday horror: Australian teen killed in Thai motorbike crash

2 hours ago
Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations Thailand News

Bangkok motor show sees 29% rise in car reservations

17 hours ago
Shaky ground: Thailand in world&#8217;s top 60 earthquake-hit countries Thailand News

Shaky ground: Thailand in world’s top 60 earthquake-hit countries

17 hours ago
Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing Pattaya News

Gay Pattaya man found dead under bed, gold necklace missing

17 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

17 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

17 hours ago
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video) Thailand News

Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

18 hours ago
Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown Tourism News

Thailand revamps tourism strategy amid Chinese market slowdown

18 hours ago
Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel Thailand News

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

18 hours ago
Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival Things To Do

Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

18 hours ago
Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover Bangkok News

Sweeping success: Bangkok road cleaner gets devilish makeover

18 hours ago
More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake Bangkok News

More than 3,000 Thai govt buildings damaged in earthquake

18 hours ago
Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills Bangkok News

Protesters rally against entertainment complex and gambling bills

18 hours ago
Crime doesn&#8217;t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box Pattaya News

Crime doesn’t pray: American nabbed nicking from Pattaya donation box

18 hours ago
Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services Transport News

Thailand to refurbish Japanese diesel trains for suburban services

18 hours ago
Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket Phuket News

Motorbike mugger nabbed after late-night bag snatch in Phuket

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 3, 2025
63 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

Poachers kill two wild gaurs in Nakhon Ratchasima

25 minutes ago
Phuket parents face charges for children&#8217;s illegal street racing

Phuket parents face charges for children’s illegal street racing

35 minutes ago
Trump’s tariff tantrum: US slaps huge levies on world as trade war erupts

Trump’s tariff tantrum: US slaps huge levies on world as trade war erupts

43 minutes ago
9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

9 year old Thai boy killed after picking up bomb on Phichit road

54 minutes ago