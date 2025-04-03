Teen rescued from call centre gang demanding 500,000 ransom

A 17 year old girl was rescued by police after being forced into hiding by a call centre gang that attempted to extort 500,000 baht from her grandmother in exchange for her freedom. They threatened to sell the girl at the border if the money was not paid.

On April 1, Banjong (surname withheld) reported that her granddaughter, Chompoo, had disappeared from their home around 4pm. She later received a mysterious call from a man claiming that Chompoo had borrowed money from loan sharks and had been captured for failing to repay it. The caller demanded money for her release.

The following morning, around 8am yesterday, April 2, the gang contacted Banjong again, stating Chompoo was being held in Mae Sot district, Tak province, and threatened to sell her at the border if 500,000 baht (US$14,545) was not paid.

Banjong, unable to raise the full amount, transferred 30,000 baht (US$870) from her account to the criminals as a gesture to see her granddaughter. She then decided to report the incident to the police for assistance.

Upon learning of the situation, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, instructed Police Major General Nopasin Poolsawat and Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai to expedite the search for Chompoo. They suspected she was in danger and quickly traced her whereabouts to a room in Mueang district, Uthai Thani province.

The investigative team found Chompoo alone in the room, communicating with the gang over the phone under their instructions. The police intervened, rescuing her before the gang could end the call. Chompoo is now safely reunited with her grandmother, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, police have collected all evidence related to the call centre gang and plan to expand the investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

In similar news, a Thai mother bravely rescued her autistic son from a call centre scam gang after a high-speed chase in Buriram province.