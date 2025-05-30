Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

Rising frustrations threaten to derail Pattaya’s polished image makeover

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
248 1 minute read
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams
Photo courtesy of Phuket.Net

Despite a glossy City Hall campaign to “reinvent safety one step at a time,” long-term foreign residents in Pattaya say the city’s image makeover is little more than smoke and mirrors.

While officials boast about new CCTV cameras, more tourist police, and road repaints, expats claim these gestures barely scratch the surface of deep-rooted problems that continue to plague the city.

“The genie is out of the bottle now and casinos are probably not going to help,” joked one expat online, sarcastically dismissing the latest PR push. From dodgy footpaths and open drains to rampant scams and street harassment, Pattaya’s safety issues run far deeper than official statements admit.

“‘Reinventing safety one step at a time’? One wrong step and you’re down a bloody hole. Don’t think so somehow,” scoffed another expat, referring to the city’s notoriously hazardous pavements. Even well-meaning safety articles have drawn derision.

Related Articles

“After reading the opening statement, I had a laugh-out-loud moment and closed it. Absolute tosh,” said one critic.

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Unplugged

Despite City Hall’s claims of progress, including boosted police presence and promises of better transport, many expats remain unconvinced. Pedestrian crossings are mocked as “a joke,” with traffic lights labelled mere “decorations.” Visitors still fall victim to jet ski scams and pickpocketing by ladyboys, while one-way streets like Soi Diana are described as “pointless and confusing,” reported Pattaya Mail.

The city’s darker realities persist: drug use, intimidation, and scams continue to mar the experience for residents and tourists.

“Much has changed — and not for the better,” said a long-term resident. “Scams, aggression, endless harassment for money. Nope. They’ll never do anything but look for easy money from intimidation and smarm.”

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Tripadvisor

Practical improvements go ignored, too.

“A public bus service to and from U-Tapao would surely be appreciated,” noted a resident, highlighting the lack of efficient airport transport.

Real estate scams also loom large, with increasing reports of foreigners losing deposits or being trapped in dubious rental contracts.

“Don’t rent long-term. Thailand’s real estate agents have been stealing deposits from foreigners at a growing rate,” warned one expat.

Frustration is mounting, and many long-term foreign residents say they’re quietly leaving Pattaya for Malaysia, Vietnam, or the Philippines. “We long-term farangs are all leaving,” is a common refrain on social media.

Latest Thailand News
Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen Thailand News

Thai transwoman fatally stabbed for alleged sexual assault on teen

11 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

19 minutes ago
Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up Bangkok News

Thaksin holds firm as Pheu Thai plans Cabinet shake-up

44 minutes ago
Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns Business News

Thailand’s telecom giants clash amid spectrum auction concerns

1 hour ago
Police&#8217;s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders Bangkok News

Police’s son accused of brutally assaulting Thai actress surrenders

2 hours ago
Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium Chiang Mai News

Chinese arrested for molesting intern at Chiang Mai aquarium

2 hours ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists Phuket News

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

2 hours ago
Missing Pattaya woman&#8217;s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated Thailand News

Missing Pattaya woman’s Dutch boyfriend says red-hair skull likely unrelated

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams Pattaya News

Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

2 hours ago
Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns Business News

Thai business closures rise 8.3% amid economic concerns

3 hours ago
F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up Bangkok News

F1 fever hits Bangkok: Street race plans rev up

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals rush to buy lottery tickets before draw

3 hours ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students Thailand News

Food poisoning outbreak in Udon Thani school affects 200 students

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app Crime News

Bangkok man arrested for possessing child pornography on LINE app

5 hours ago
Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison Bangkok News

Mentally ill inmate brutally attacks 2 guards at Bangkok prison

5 hours ago
Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani temple funeral turns violent as monk and man fight (video)

5 hours ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket Phuket News

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

5 hours ago
Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam Crime News

Thai police arrest Chinese suspect linked to billion-baht scam

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourist rescued after rooftop water tank swim in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man with dissociative identity disorder goes missing

6 hours ago
Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Pickup truck driver killed in collision with truck on Phetkasem Road

6 hours ago
Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Three arrested for concealing murder in Nakhon Sawan reservoir

6 hours ago
Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism Phuket News

Phuket dominates southern Thailand tourism

6 hours ago
Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead Road deaths

Motorcycle collision with truck in Ratchaburi leaves one dead

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 30, 2025
248 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

1 day ago
Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

1 day ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

1 day ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x