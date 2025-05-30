Pattaya’s PR blitz falls flat as expats warn of scams

Despite a glossy City Hall campaign to “reinvent safety one step at a time,” long-term foreign residents in Pattaya say the city’s image makeover is little more than smoke and mirrors.

While officials boast about new CCTV cameras, more tourist police, and road repaints, expats claim these gestures barely scratch the surface of deep-rooted problems that continue to plague the city.

“The genie is out of the bottle now and casinos are probably not going to help,” joked one expat online, sarcastically dismissing the latest PR push. From dodgy footpaths and open drains to rampant scams and street harassment, Pattaya’s safety issues run far deeper than official statements admit.

“‘Reinventing safety one step at a time’? One wrong step and you’re down a bloody hole. Don’t think so somehow,” scoffed another expat, referring to the city’s notoriously hazardous pavements. Even well-meaning safety articles have drawn derision.

“After reading the opening statement, I had a laugh-out-loud moment and closed it. Absolute tosh,” said one critic.

Despite City Hall’s claims of progress, including boosted police presence and promises of better transport, many expats remain unconvinced. Pedestrian crossings are mocked as “a joke,” with traffic lights labelled mere “decorations.” Visitors still fall victim to jet ski scams and pickpocketing by ladyboys, while one-way streets like Soi Diana are described as “pointless and confusing,” reported Pattaya Mail.

The city’s darker realities persist: drug use, intimidation, and scams continue to mar the experience for residents and tourists.

“Much has changed — and not for the better,” said a long-term resident. “Scams, aggression, endless harassment for money. Nope. They’ll never do anything but look for easy money from intimidation and smarm.”

Practical improvements go ignored, too.

“A public bus service to and from U-Tapao would surely be appreciated,” noted a resident, highlighting the lack of efficient airport transport.

Real estate scams also loom large, with increasing reports of foreigners losing deposits or being trapped in dubious rental contracts.

“Don’t rent long-term. Thailand’s real estate agents have been stealing deposits from foreigners at a growing rate,” warned one expat.

Frustration is mounting, and many long-term foreign residents say they’re quietly leaving Pattaya for Malaysia, Vietnam, or the Philippines. “We long-term farangs are all leaving,” is a common refrain on social media.