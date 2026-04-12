Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

An Indian tourist filed a police report after allegedly being robbed by a transgender woman in a hotel room in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early yesterday, April 11.

The incident was reported at 1.06am to Mueang Pattaya Police Station. The victim, identified as 59 year old Chandra, said cash totalling about 25,000 baht was taken from his room. The amount included 5,000 baht, US$300 and €300.

Chandra told police through an interpreter that he met the transgender woman at Pattaya Beach before they went to his hotel room, where he said they had agreed on a payment of 1,000 baht.

He later discovered his money was missing and sought help from hotel security before filing a complaint.

According to Siam Chon News, a hotel employee said the Indian tourist came down from his room wearing only a towel and reported the theft. Staff later searched the transgender woman involved, but did not find the foreign currency as claimed.

Police recorded the complaint and coordinated with patrol officers to investigate. Officers are also checking CCTV footage and documenting those involved as part of the inquiry.

In a separate case, last year, a Thai transwoman in Pattaya allegedly stole from an Indian tourist after engaging in sexual activities and struck him on the head with her handbag before fleeing the scene.

The receptionist at a hotel in Pattaya called the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to provide first aid to the 41 year old Indian guest. The man suffered a bloodied head wound following the alleged assault by the Thai transwoman.

The receptionist told rescuers that she initially contacted the patrol police, but the officers reportedly refused to intervene upon learning that the incident was related to prostitution. This allowed the alleged attacker to escape successfully.