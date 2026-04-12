Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 3:38 PM
50 1 minute read
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

An Indian tourist filed a police report after allegedly being robbed by a transgender woman in a hotel room in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early yesterday, April 11.

The incident was reported at 1.06am to Mueang Pattaya Police Station. The victim, identified as 59 year old Chandra, said cash totalling about 25,000 baht was taken from his room. The amount included 5,000 baht, US$300 and €300.

Chandra told police through an interpreter that he met the transgender woman at Pattaya Beach before they went to his hotel room, where he said they had agreed on a payment of 1,000 baht.

He later discovered his money was missing and sought help from hotel security before filing a complaint.

Police are investigating after an Indian tourist in Pattaya reported 25,000 baht stolen following a meeting with a transgender woman.
Photo via DailyNews

According to Siam Chon News, a hotel employee said the Indian tourist came down from his room wearing only a towel and reported the theft. Staff later searched the transgender woman involved, but did not find the foreign currency as claimed.

Police recorded the complaint and coordinated with patrol officers to investigate. Officers are also checking CCTV footage and documenting those involved as part of the inquiry.

Police are investigating after an Indian tourist in Pattaya reported 25,000 baht stolen following a meeting with a transgender woman.
Photo via Siam Chon News

In a separate case, last year, a Thai transwoman in Pattaya allegedly stole from an Indian tourist after engaging in sexual activities and struck him on the head with her handbag before fleeing the scene.

Related Articles

The receptionist at a hotel in Pattaya called the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to provide first aid to the 41 year old Indian guest. The man suffered a bloodied head wound following the alleged assault by the Thai transwoman.

The receptionist told rescuers that she initially contacted the patrol police, but the officers reportedly refused to intervene upon learning that the incident was related to prostitution. This allowed the alleged attacker to escape successfully.

Latest Thailand News
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

23 seconds ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

8 minutes ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

60 minutes ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

2 hours ago
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

2 hours ago
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

3 hours ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

4 hours ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

4 hours ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

6 hours ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

1 day ago
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

1 day ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

1 day ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

1 day ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

1 day ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

2 days ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

2 days ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

2 days ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

2 days ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

2 days ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

2 days ago
Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Black panther cub seized in Mae Sot sting operation

2 days ago
Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born suspect behind 239 gambling websites arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 12, 2026, 3:38 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.