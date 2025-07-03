Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute

Conflicting accounts stir debate as temple feud reaches climax

Bright Choomanee
July 3, 2025
Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The committee behind a prominent temple in Phetchabun has dismantled a religious building after a decade-long dispute. The founder of the building offered a different perspective, stating the centre was established today, July 3.

A Facebook user posted a video showing an excavator demolishing structures at the religious centre within a temple in Na Chaliang subdistrict, Nong Phai district, Phetchabun. Known for its popular meditation practices, the video depicted a woman in meditation attire injured by falling debris.

The post claimed that the abbot and temple committee hired the machinery to destroy the structures, affecting primarily female practitioners. This incident occurred on July 1 and sparked significant debate online.

Upon investigation, reporters found several buildings within the temple grounds had been demolished. One founder of the centre, who has managed the site for over 10 years, shared that they previously received approval from the former abbot.

Despite a court order to vacate, the founder, who built the centre through faith and had sought to lease the land for 2,000 baht (US$62) per month, was unaware of the planned demolition.

The founder and other practitioners were cleaning and eating when the excavator’s noise disrupted them, leading to chaos as captured in the clip. A practitioner attempting to halt the demolition suffered injuries from falling tiles and was treated at Nong Phai hospital.

Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A temple committee member explained that the land has been legally disputed between the temple and the meditation group for over a decade. The court ruled in favour of the temple, mandating the removal of the unauthorised occupants, reported KhaoSod.

The committee member further stated that the demolished structures were built without proper permits. The meditation group allegedly obstructed temple management by constructing fences, organising events without notice, and bringing unauthorised items onto the property. These actions forced the temple to resort to legal measures to safeguard its grounds.

Phetchabun temple dismantles building after decade-long dispute | News by Thaiger

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
