House robbery duo nabbed by Pattaya police
Pattaya Police have arrested two suspects who had reportedly taken an ‘oath of brotherhood’ while being in jail together, for alleged involvement in a series of burglaries at various homes around Pattaya City.
The Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krophetch led a team of officers to arrest the two suspects – 25 year old Khamphaeng Phetch province’s Thanarath Saengjamreung and Chon Buri province native, 22 year old Itthichai Krajang.
Their Yamaha Fino motorcycle was also seized at noon today (Sunday).
The pair were accused of breaking into people’s houses and robbing them of valuables. The latest such incident took place on August 7 at a house rented by a South Korean man, 39 year old Park Moon Sub. The burglars reportedly escaped with a safe box containing valuables worth approximately 50,000 baht.
A Police investigation identified the two male suspects from CCTV footage as Thanarath and Itthichai who fled on a motorcycle with a red licence plate. The pair were traced to a rented house in Soi Nong Yai 8. Following their arrest, the pair reportedly confessed to the crime and said they had become partners in crime and had taken a vow of brotherhood during their time in prison.
After their release in April, they conspired to commit burglaries at houses rented by foreigners around Pattaya.
The pair told police that they had robbed nine houses and had spent their ill-gotten gains on going out and gambling.
SOURCE: The Nation
Persistence pays off for Pattaya rental shop owner
The 35 year old has got back the motorcycle stolen from her rental shop after tracking its GPS position for several months and eventually locating it in Cambodia.
Sa Kaew immigration police promptly sought help from their Cambodian counterparts to locate and retrieve the stolen motorbike belonging to Darin Chandaeng this morning.
Darin, who operates a motorbike rental shop in Pattaya, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on April 30 that a female client had stolen her rented motorbike.
Police learned that the motorbike had been used to obtain a loan from a motorcycle pawnshop, and that it had later been resold.
Darin kept tracking the GPS of her motorcycle until she discovered that it was in Cambodia, which was when she sought help from Bang Lamung police, who in turn alerted Sa Kaew imm...
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
Pattaya News reports that the two British men have been fined a total of 15,000 baht after Pattaya police sat them down for a 'chat'.
The whole late night spat ended up in hugs and polite wais - the good name and 'world class resort' status of Pattaya intact.
The Pattaya News reports the names of the two British tourists as Mark Jones and Kieran Flannery. They allegedly started fighting in a club owned by Kieran.
Thanachai Wansiripetch was one of the bouncers at the establishment who tried to intervene and move the fight outside. He ended up being hit for his part in trying to cool the situation down.
Keiran and Mark were fined 5,000 baht each for fighting in public and Mark got an ...
Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals
The Bang Lamung district chief has sent in police to check on complaints that pool villas in a Huay Yai estate were being rented on a daily basis for noisy parties. Ads for the properties owned by De Ville Group were on Facebook contravening hotel regulations.
We Love Pattaya reports that a sting was conducted at one of four properties. The 3,900 baht fee was paid for a one-day rental and once 36 year old Wirawan Janlert opened the house door they were busted. The money used had been photocopied to ensure everything was done properly, and returned to the police coffers.
As a bonus in another property there were ten more young people having a noisy party as well. Five of them tested positive for drugs - four women and one man - and were taken in for questioning.
In that case, 28 year old Panupol Thumporn was charged with operating a hotel without permission and incorrect use of a premises. W...
