Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Eight people, between 12 to 21 years old, have been apprehended for their involvement in the murder and robbery of a 17 year old named Reef in Pathum Thani yesterday, July 20. The group allegedly used a gun to shoot Reef during a pre-arranged meeting to buy firearms.

The incident occurred on Leab Klong L 1-2 Road in Klong Song, Khlong Luang district, when the perpetrators, led by 21 year old Phongsathorn, used a pickup truck to block Reef’s motorcycle. The ensuing confrontation led to Reef’s death as the group stole a firearm previously arranged for sale.

The arrest was conducted under the supervision of Police Major General Yuthana Chonkhun, the Pathum Thani Provincial Police Chief, and involved several high-ranking officers including Police Colonel Athimeth Chaiyasaranwich and Police Colonel Harit Kamchumpol.

The main suspect, 20 year old Peerapat, who was arrested on July 19 under a Thanyaburi court warrant, confessed during interrogation. He revealed that he had military ties and previously had dealings with the deceased involving firearms.

According to Peerapat, the transaction was set up to retrieve a gun without payment, resulting in the fatal shooting of Reef.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Additional arrests included 18 year olds Klik and Wit and three teenage males between 12 and 16 years old. Police officers also seized various weapons, including a machine pistol, a revolver with ammunition, and a bayonet attached to a rifle.

The suspects are facing charges of murder, armed robbery, and using a vehicle to facilitate their escape.

During the suspects’ transfer to the investigation room at Khlong Luang Police Station, tensions escalated as approximately 30 of Reef’s relatives attempted to attack Klik and Wit.

The police quickly intervened, escorting the suspects to safety amidst verbal and physical threats from the crowd, reported KhaoSod.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Yuthana confirmed that all eight suspects have been charged and will be processed according to the law. The investigation remains ongoing, with police ensuring that justice is pursued diligently.

