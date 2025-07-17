Thai tourist attacked and robbed in Paris, 10,000 baht and documents stolen

Victim urges travellers to avoid designer brands and valuables in public

Photo via Facebook/ Fai Krissana Baowlor

A Thai tourist issued a warning after he was attacked and robbed in Paris, France, yesterday, July 16. He lost 10,000 baht in cash along with all his belongings.

The victim, Krissana “Fai” Baowlor, shared photos of his injuries on his Facebook account, along with a caption detailing the robbery. The incident occurred at a public park near the Westfield Forum des Halles shopping centre at around 10pm.

In the images, Krissana’s face and neck are covered in scratches and bruises. He sustained bleeding wounds to his mouth, and his hands were bloodied from fighting off the attacker.

Krissana stated that it was not yet dark when the robbery took place. He described the suspect as a person of colour who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and significantly stronger than him.

According to Krissana, the assailant pushed him down a staircase and tried to snatch his chest bag. When he resisted, the suspect strangled him forcefully and repeatedly stomped on his head, back, and legs.

Thai tourist attacked and robbed in Paris
Photo via Facebook/ Fai Krissana Baowlor

Krissana said he was unable to stand up and chase the thief. He lost approximately 10,000 baht in cash, his mobile phone, important documents, and other personal items that were in his bag. In his post, Krissana concluded…

“I would like to warn everyone travelling in Paris or other European countries to be extremely careful. Avoid wearing designer clothing or carrying any valuables. This happened in a crowded public area, even though I was already being very cautious.”

Thai man robbed in Paris
Westfield Forum des Halles | Photo by Ali Sabbagh via Wikimedia

This incident echoes a similar case from June last year, when Thai social media influencer and owner of the popular car garage Addzest Carcolor, Paris Sittisarn, shared his experience of being robbed in Frankfurt, Germany. He reported losing his Patek Philippe watch, worth six million baht, while walking near St. Paul’s Church.

Paris said the thief approached him in a seemingly friendly manner. Though he sensed something was wrong, he was unable to react in time. The thief allegedly grabbed his wrist and snatched the watch before fleeing.

