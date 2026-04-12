Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rama 2 Road clear for Songkran travellers as construction halts

Traffic on Rama 2 Road was flowing smoothly in both directions as of 7pm on April 11, with vehicles moving at speeds of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour.

The Department of Highways confirmed the update after temporarily halting all construction work on the road, reopening main lanes to ease travel during the Songkran festival.

The paused construction involves special highway No. 82 (M82), which includes the elevated route from Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phaeo in sections 4 and 7. Safety inspections have been completed following the installation and securing of structural components in those areas.

The move is intended to reduce congestion for those travelling to their hometowns during the holiday period. All main traffic lanes on Rama 2 Road in both directions have been fully reopened to ensure road users can travel safely and with ease, reported KhaoSod.

To give a better understanding of Rama 2 Road, also known as Highway No. 35, it is one of Thailand’s most vital transport corridors, connecting Bangkok to the southern region and cutting travel distances by more than 40 kilometres compared to the older Phetkasem Road. Construction began in 1970 and has never truly stopped, earning the road its infamous nickname, the “Seven-Generation Road.” The current third phase, which began in 2018, involves building massive elevated expressways directly above live traffic, with two major projects running simultaneously under different agencies, multiple contractors, and layers of subcontractors.

This fragmented structure has made safety oversight extremely difficult, and the consequences have been severe. Since 2018, more than 2,242 accidents have been recorded on Rama 2 Road, leaving at least 132 people dead and more than 1,305 injured. Several of these incidents involved collapsing bridge beams, falling concrete, and crane failures that crushed vehicles below.

Despite repeated tragedies, weak procurement laws and minimal penalties have allowed the same contractors to continue winning government projects. Calls for reform, including tighter subcontracting rules, real-time structural monitoring, and greater transparency, have so far gone largely unanswered. Read the full article: The deadly Rama 2 Road: Why Thailand’s ‘Seven-Generation Road’ keeps claiming lives.