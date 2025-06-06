Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

2 Burmese workers were found trapped under the debris

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, June 6, 2025
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A construction site in Pattaya turned into a scene of chaos yesterday when a concrete wall collapsed, trapping multiple workers and leaving two Myanmar nationals severely injured.

The terrifying incident unfolded at 2.10pm yesterday, June 5, along the railway road in Soi Khao Talo, prompting an immediate response from local rescue teams and medical staff.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre received an urgent call after the collapse, sending volunteers and medical teams to the scene, along with a crew from The Pattaya News. Upon arrival, rescuers found two Myanmar workers trapped under rubble at the bottom of a foundation pit. Both men were unconscious, bleeding heavily, and critically injured after being crushed by the falling wall.

With considerable effort, rescue teams managed to pull the men from the debris and rush them to a nearby hospital. Two Thai workers, who were further from the impact zone, suffered minor injuries, including bruising and limb pain, but were able to move away from the danger. They were given first aid at the scene before also being transported to the hospital for further care.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, 34 year old Thanaporn Khunsida, the partner of one of the injured Myanmar workers, explained the events leading to the collapse. She revealed that the workers were in the process of excavating soil near the boundary wall, which had been leaning for some time.

As they drilled into the concrete at the base of the pit, where foundation piles had already been set, the wall unexpectedly tilted and gave way, crashing onto the workers below. Fortunately, the Thai workers above, who were moving soil, managed to leap out of harm’s way, suffering only minor injuries, reported The Pattaya News.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse, which raises serious questions about safety standards on construction sites.

Meanwhile, the condition of the injured workers is being closely monitored as they receive treatment. This incident highlights the dangers faced by construction workers daily, as well as the importance of proper safety measures on job sites.

