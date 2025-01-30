Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
287 1 minute read
Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Following Chon Buri police’s crackdown yesterday, five Thai men linked to a notorious Chinese gang have surrendered to police after allegedly brutally assaulting a Chinese businessman in Pattaya last year in a violent bid to take over his pub.

The attack took place on September 14, when Chen Jing, a Chinese businessman and part-owner of a popular Pattaya pub, was ambushed and beaten. The gang, led by Li Jia Rui, also known as Bobby, allegedly wanted to force Chen to sell his shares in the business.

Advertisements

Following the attack, Chen filed a complaint with the Immigration Bureau, demanding justice. Police launched an investigation and, on January 23, raided Li’s luxury residence in Pattaya’s Khao Talo neighbourhood. However, he had already disappeared.

His wife told officers that Li fled on January 19 and has not been seen since.

Related Articles

Police believe he is still in Thailand, with immigration officers tightening border controls to prevent his escape. Meanwhile, the five Thai suspects – Attapol, Jakkrit, Amarin, Phannaphop, and Thanwa – yesterday, January 29, turned themselves in at Pattaya City Police Station.

They were charged with assault and making threats at night using vehicles. The suspects denied all charges but were handed over for legal proceedings.

Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

This case is part of a larger turf war between Chinese business groups in Pattaya. On March 27 last year, a violent altercation erupted between rival Chinese factions outside pubs owned by Li and Chen, which sit directly opposite each other.

Advertisements

As of yesterday, arrest warrants have been issued for 10 out of 14 suspects, including both Chinese and Thai nationals. Four remain on the run, prompting police to seek international cooperation to track them down.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with growing calls for stricter enforcement against foreign criminal networks operating in Pattaya. Local police are now under mounting pressure to crack down on organised crime and restore public safety, reported The Nation.

Latest Thailand News
Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge? Thailand News

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

8 hours ago
Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video) Central Thailand News

Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

8 hours ago
4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts Crime News

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

8 hours ago
British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip Crime News

British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip

8 hours ago
Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder Central Thailand News

Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

9 hours ago
Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram Road deaths

Rama 2 Road collision leaves two injured in Samut Songkhram

9 hours ago
Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman Crime News

Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

9 hours ago
Motorbikes flout Pattaya&#8217;s one-way rule, locals demand action Pattaya News

Motorbikes flout Pattaya’s one-way rule, locals demand action

9 hours ago
Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Bangkok seeks air pollution control status amid rising PM2.5 levels

9 hours ago
Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash Pattaya News

Pattaya tragedy: Tourist killed, wife critical after speeding bike crash

10 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in tragic collision with truck at petrol station

10 hours ago
Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate Phuket News

Phuket’s booming job market: Officials report 99% employment rate

10 hours ago
Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult Crime News

Little worm: Thai teen attacks classmate over penis size insult

10 hours ago
Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun Crime News

Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun

10 hours ago
Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids Crime News

Illegal work hub: 17 foreigners arrested in island raids

10 hours ago
Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show Bangkok News

Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show

10 hours ago
Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass Thailand News

Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass

11 hours ago
Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket Crime News

Body of Thai crewman found floating near Phuket

11 hours ago
University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok Bangkok News

University student killed in bus accident in Bangkok

11 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister&#8217;s murder Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for allegedly conspiring in sister’s murder

11 hours ago
Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining Thailand News

Thai restaurants create PM 2.5 dust-free rooms for safer dining

11 hours ago
Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai thief assaults and steals 10,500 baht from old man in Bangkok

11 hours ago
Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward Bangkok News

Thailand’s ‘one ticket’ travel plan moves forward

12 hours ago
Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu Crime News

Man found dead at rice mill in Nong Bua Lam Phu

12 hours ago
Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour&#8217;s Siberian Husky Crime News

Thai man jailed for 2 months for killing neighbour’s Siberian Husky

12 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2025
287 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

8 hours ago
Rabies panic: Khon Kaen officials say cooked beef is safe

Rabies panic: Khon Kaen officials say cooked beef is safe

8 hours ago
British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip

British drug dealer busted and back in cuffs after Thailand trip

8 hours ago
Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

Booze and bloodshed: Kamnan Nok gets life over police murder

9 hours ago