Thai suspects surrender on brutal attack on Chinese businessman

Following Chon Buri police’s crackdown yesterday, five Thai men linked to a notorious Chinese gang have surrendered to police after allegedly brutally assaulting a Chinese businessman in Pattaya last year in a violent bid to take over his pub.

The attack took place on September 14, when Chen Jing, a Chinese businessman and part-owner of a popular Pattaya pub, was ambushed and beaten. The gang, led by Li Jia Rui, also known as Bobby, allegedly wanted to force Chen to sell his shares in the business.

Following the attack, Chen filed a complaint with the Immigration Bureau, demanding justice. Police launched an investigation and, on January 23, raided Li’s luxury residence in Pattaya’s Khao Talo neighbourhood. However, he had already disappeared.

His wife told officers that Li fled on January 19 and has not been seen since.

Police believe he is still in Thailand, with immigration officers tightening border controls to prevent his escape. Meanwhile, the five Thai suspects – Attapol, Jakkrit, Amarin, Phannaphop, and Thanwa – yesterday, January 29, turned themselves in at Pattaya City Police Station.

They were charged with assault and making threats at night using vehicles. The suspects denied all charges but were handed over for legal proceedings.

This case is part of a larger turf war between Chinese business groups in Pattaya. On March 27 last year, a violent altercation erupted between rival Chinese factions outside pubs owned by Li and Chen, which sit directly opposite each other.

As of yesterday, arrest warrants have been issued for 10 out of 14 suspects, including both Chinese and Thai nationals. Four remain on the run, prompting police to seek international cooperation to track them down.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with growing calls for stricter enforcement against foreign criminal networks operating in Pattaya. Local police are now under mounting pressure to crack down on organised crime and restore public safety, reported The Nation.