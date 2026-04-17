Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

A 12 year old Thai boy with special needs was found dead in a scrap car about 800 metres away, four days after he went missing from his home in Yala province.

The 38 year old mother, Wanida, reported the disappearance of her son, Yuttasak, also known as Best, to Yarom Police Station on April 12 after the boy went missing from their home in Soi Sub Anan in the Betong district in the afternoon on the day.

Wanida told police that Best was a child with special needs who often played in the forest near the house or went fishing at Betong Canal. She said he had never been away from home for this long before. Wanida, relatives and locals searched for the boy but found no sign of him, leading her to file a police complaint.

Rescuers from the Muslim Betong Foundation later found Best’s body in a vehicle scrapyard behind a garage located about 800 metres from his home. The discovery was made after rescuers noticed a foul smell while searching near the garage.

They searched the area and found the boy inside a blue Ford sedan registered in Malaysia. KhaoSod reported that the vehicle was left at the garage by its Malaysian owner after it broke down.

Police from Yarom Police Station said there were no signs of physical assault on the boy’s body. Investigators suspect Best may have entered the vehicle to play or rest before falling asleep in the heat.

Police believe he may have died from a lack of oxygen, but his body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Officers said the case has not yet been concluded. They collected fingerprints from the vehicle and have not ruled out other possibilities, including whether someone may have lured Best to the scene and attacked him.