Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 2:32 PM
168 1 minute read
Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A 12 year old Thai boy with special needs was found dead in a scrap car about 800 metres away, four days after he went missing from his home in Yala province.

The 38 year old mother, Wanida, reported the disappearance of her son, Yuttasak, also known as Best, to Yarom Police Station on April 12 after the boy went missing from their home in Soi Sub Anan in the Betong district in the afternoon on the day.

Wanida told police that Best was a child with special needs who often played in the forest near the house or went fishing at Betong Canal. She said he had never been away from home for this long before. Wanida, relatives and locals searched for the boy but found no sign of him, leading her to file a police complaint.

Missing Yala boy found dead in car graveyard
Photo via Amarin TV

Rescuers from the Muslim Betong Foundation later found Best’s body in a vehicle scrapyard behind a garage located about 800 metres from his home. The discovery was made after rescuers noticed a foul smell while searching near the garage.

They searched the area and found the boy inside a blue Ford sedan registered in Malaysia. KhaoSod reported that the vehicle was left at the garage by its Malaysian owner after it broke down.

Police from Yarom Police Station said there were no signs of physical assault on the boy’s body. Investigators suspect Best may have entered the vehicle to play or rest before falling asleep in the heat.

Missing boy in Yala found dead in car 800 metres away from his home
Photo via Amarin TV

Police believe he may have died from a lack of oxygen, but his body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Related Articles

Officers said the case has not yet been concluded. They collected fingerprints from the vehicle and have not ruled out other possibilities, including whether someone may have lured Best to the scene and attacked him.

Latest Thailand News
Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do

14 minutes ago
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

42 minutes ago
Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search | Thaiger South Thailand News

Yala boy with special needs found dead in scrapyard car after four-day search

1 hour ago
2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim&#8217;s neck | Thaiger Thailand News

2 transgender suspects surrender after leaving hickey on victim’s neck

2 hours ago
British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin | Thaiger Thailand News

British pensioner dies after being swept out to sea in Hua Hin

3 hours ago
Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Taiwanese man found undergoing treatment in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Private detained for raping girl in public bathroom near Khao San Road

5 hours ago
Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events

5 hours ago
OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here&#8217;s what you need to know | Thaiger Technology News

OPPO Find X9 Ultra and X9s are coming to Thailand — Here’s what you need to know

5 hours ago
Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe

5 hours ago
1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views | Thaiger Events

1.47 million attend ICONSIAM’s THAICONIC SONGKRAN 2026 as event also tops 100m digital views

6 hours ago
British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event | Thaiger South Thailand News

British man apologises after drifting car near Songkran event

6 hours ago
Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Bystander student hospitalised after Udon Thani Songkran brawl

6 hours ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action

6 hours ago
Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Songkran finished but Pattaya is still going — Here is the full Wan Lai 2026 schedule

22 hours ago
Chinese woman stages her own kidnapping to extort money from father | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese woman stages her own kidnapping to extort money from father

23 hours ago
4 Pattaya taxi riders and bar guards arrested for attacking 2 foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Pattaya taxi riders and bar guards arrested for attacking 2 foreigners

1 day ago
2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Frenchmen arrested for assault on Thai motorcyclist in Phuket Songkran celebrations

1 day ago
Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit man reports sexual assault by women and transwomen during Songkran

1 day ago
Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay | Thaiger Thailand News

Cat bites owner, stops Thai train, gets blamed for seven-hour delay

1 day ago
Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists arrested after soaking police at Songkran command post

1 day ago
Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building | Thaiger Thailand News

Police confirm accidental death of man found near Sukhumvit building

1 day ago
Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran

1 day ago
Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai records highest drink driving cases during Songkran

1 day ago
Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Air quality in Thailand worsens as pollution levels rise in 42 provinces

2 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 17, 2026, 2:32 PM
168 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.