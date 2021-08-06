Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official

Officers have announced the identity of the Swiss national who was found dead in a Phuket creek as 57 year old Nicole Sauvain Weisskopf, a woman who entered Thailand last month under the new “Sandbox” reopening scheme. According to the Bangkok Post, Nicole is the assistant protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland. Another report in Thai media says Police found a document that says she is the deputy head of protocol for Germany.

Police suspect she was raped and murdered, according to the Bangkok Post. But other reports say there are no visible wounds and the body was just starting to decompose. Her body was found at the rock base of the Ao Yon waterfall in the Wichit district lying face down. She was only wearing a T-shirt and a jacket. A black sheet covered her body. Her jean shorts, underwear, shoe and phone were found nearby.

Authorities suspect she died around 2 to 3 days before her body was discovered. Her body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. There will be a press conference this evening to announce the preliminary results.

Nicole travelled to Thailand alone and entered Phuket under the “Sandbox” reopening model on July 13. She arrived from Singapore and stayed at the Dusit Thani Hotel Laguna Resort for the first 14 days. She then checked in to the Mooring Resort Hotel.

After learning that the Swiss national had died in Phuket, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai called the Swiss ambassador to Thailand to express his sympathy.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

