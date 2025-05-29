Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

A Jomtien residence was woken by a blaze on the 27th floor

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
390 1 minute read
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Holidaymakers were left scrambling for safety after a fire erupted in a high-rise condominium in Jomtien during the early hours of yesterday.

The drama unfolded at around 1.06am yesterday, May 28, when emergency services were alerted to a blaze on the 27th floor of a condo in Soi Chaiyaphruek 1, Pattaya.

The Pattaya City Disaster Relief Centre swiftly dispatched a team of firefighters and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to the scene.

Upon arrival, chaos had already taken hold. Tourists and residents were seen dashing from the building in panic as smoke poured from Room 2709, where the fire had broken out.

Related Articles

The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen area, near several electrical appliances.

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night | News by Thaiger

Emergency crews quickly brought the situation under control, using chemical fire suppressants to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, only light smoke lingered, and there were no reported injuries.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit sparked the fire. Although the damage to the unit was minimal, the incident caused widespread fear among those staying in the building, many of whom were jolted awake by fire alarms and the smell of smoke.

One shaken tourist, still in his pyjamas, said, “It was terrifying. The alarm went off, and people were just running everywhere. You could smell the smoke even before we got out of the room.”

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night | News by Thaiger

Emergency services praised the quick thinking of other residents, who spotted the fire early and raised the alarm before it could escalate into something more dangerous.

“Thanks to the prompt response from fellow residents and our emergency teams, a major disaster was avoided,” a spokesperson from the fire department said.

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night | News by Thaiger

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident to confirm the cause and ensure there is no further risk to building occupants, reported The Pattaya News.

This incident adds to a series of fire-related scares in Pattaya’s rapidly growing condo sector, where high-density living and outdated electrical systems have raised safety concerns in recent years.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

1 minute ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

11 minutes ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

19 minutes ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

27 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

38 minutes ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

51 minutes ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

1 hour ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

1 hour ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

1 hour ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

2 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

2 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

2 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

2 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff Phuket News

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

2 hours ago
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

18 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

18 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

19 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

19 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

19 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
390 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

19 hours ago
Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

24 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

1 day ago
Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x