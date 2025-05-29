Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

Holidaymakers were left scrambling for safety after a fire erupted in a high-rise condominium in Jomtien during the early hours of yesterday.

The drama unfolded at around 1.06am yesterday, May 28, when emergency services were alerted to a blaze on the 27th floor of a condo in Soi Chaiyaphruek 1, Pattaya.

The Pattaya City Disaster Relief Centre swiftly dispatched a team of firefighters and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation to the scene.

Upon arrival, chaos had already taken hold. Tourists and residents were seen dashing from the building in panic as smoke poured from Room 2709, where the fire had broken out.

The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen area, near several electrical appliances.

Emergency crews quickly brought the situation under control, using chemical fire suppressants to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, only light smoke lingered, and there were no reported injuries.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit sparked the fire. Although the damage to the unit was minimal, the incident caused widespread fear among those staying in the building, many of whom were jolted awake by fire alarms and the smell of smoke.

One shaken tourist, still in his pyjamas, said, “It was terrifying. The alarm went off, and people were just running everywhere. You could smell the smoke even before we got out of the room.”

Emergency services praised the quick thinking of other residents, who spotted the fire early and raised the alarm before it could escalate into something more dangerous.

“Thanks to the prompt response from fellow residents and our emergency teams, a major disaster was avoided,” a spokesperson from the fire department said.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident to confirm the cause and ensure there is no further risk to building occupants, reported The Pattaya News.

This incident adds to a series of fire-related scares in Pattaya’s rapidly growing condo sector, where high-density living and outdated electrical systems have raised safety concerns in recent years.