Fire destroys 13 rental rooms in Bangkok, residents relocated

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastating fire engulfed a two-storey wooden house divided into rental rooms in Bangkok, destroying 13 rooms. Investigators suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause and have temporarily relocated the affected residents to Wat Don temple for shelter.

The incident occurred at 12.20am today, July 12, when the Deputy Inspector at Yannawa Police Station, Phuriwat Jirakratathat, received a report of a fire at a residential house in Soi Chan 42, Charoen Krung Road, Yannawa district, Sathorn, Bangkok.

He promptly coordinated with the Yannawa Fire and Rescue Station, dispatching five fire engines and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to the scene.

Arriving at the location, they found a two-storey wooden house divided into rental rooms, with flames spreading rapidly. Firefighters took approximately 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze. The fire destroyed two houses, including 13 rental rooms. There were no reported injuries or fatalities.

A resident, Soparak Krabkaew stated that he was asleep when he heard neighbours shouting about the fire. He woke up and rushed outside to find the fire originating from a room by the staircase on the second floor. The flames spread too quickly for him to retrieve any valuables or clothing.

Sathorn District Assistant Director Pongpetch Phakatong explained that the affected house was divided into 13 rental rooms, housing seven families. The Sathorn District Office coordinated with Wat Boromsotorn, or Wat Don, to provide temporary shelter for the affected residents.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short circuit in the room where the fire started. The tenant of that room was not present at the time as they were working at a nearby fish market. Police plans to call the tenant in for a detailed interview, reported KhaoSod.

The swift response from the local fire department and volunteers helped contain the fire, preventing further damage to nearby properties. The community has shown resilience in the face of the disaster, with local officers and temples providing immediate support and shelter to the displaced families.