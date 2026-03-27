Phuket man arrested for groping 4 Thai and foreign women

Police arrested a Thai man for sexually assaulting at least four women in the Chalong area of Phuket throughout March.

Chalong Police Station said it received four reports of sexual assault from four victims, including Thai and foreign nationals. Police said the incidents caused fear in the area, and some victims were injured while trying to break free from the suspect.

According to police, the victims gave similar descriptions of the attacker, saying he was slim, dark-skinned and had a shaved head. They also reported that he rode a black Honda Click 125 motorcycle.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the scenes and identified the suspect as a 30 year old Thai man known as Boy. Police sought an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court on March 24 and arrested him the following day.

Footage from one case, later shared online, shows a victim parking her motorcycle at night. Police said the suspect noticed she was alone, stopped his motorcycle and rushed towards her, grabbing her from behind and groping her.

The woman is seen struggling to free herself before falling to the ground. She screamed for help and called out a friend’s name, who then came to assist her, prompting the suspect to flee on his motorcycle. Police said the suspect carried out similar acts against other victims in the area.

Police said Boy confessed during questioning. He was charged under Section 279 of the Criminal Law for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old, which carries a penalty of one to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both.

In a similar case reported in Pattaya in January, a man on a motorcycle stalked and groped a woman walking alone. The victim filed a complaint, and the case was later reported by several news agencies.

Another woman later came forward, saying the same man followed her to her accommodation. She said she managed to enter her room and lock the door before he could get inside. No further update on an arrest in that case was reported to the public.