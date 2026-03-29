Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 5:41 PM
50 1 minute read
Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A drunk monk was arrested at a checkpoint in Surin early on March 27 after police said he was disguised in a wig while driving in a pickup, with a woman passenger and a handgun later found during a search.

The pickup truck was stopped at about 12.05am on Krung Si Nok Road in Mueang Surin. Officers reported the driver initially gave details that did not match their preliminary checks and also showed signs of intoxication.

The driver was later identified as 42 year old Suphawat. A breath test reportedly showed an alcohol level above the legal limit at 79 milligrams percent, and he was arrested on a charge of drink-driving.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a woman passenger, 46 year old Sumanthatip, and said her behaviour also appeared suspicious. Officers then searched the pickup and found a 9mm pistol with ammunition hidden inside a shoulder bag.

A monk in disguise was stopped at a Surin checkpoint for drink-driving. Police later found a woman passenger and a 9mm pistol in the pickup.
Photo via Thairath

Suphawat was initially charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without permission and carrying a firearm in public without permission.

Further checks inside the vehicle found 123,814 baht in cash, along with monastic items including an angsa (shoulder cloth), sabong (lower robe) and a waist sash.

Thairath reported that investigators said Suphawat is a monk residing at a monastic residence in Tha Tum district.

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The woman later told officers the gun was not hers and claimed it belonged to Suphawat, adding that she had earlier admitted responsibility because she feared the legal and disciplinary consequences for him.

A monk in disguise was stopped at a Surin checkpoint for drink-driving. Police later found a woman passenger and a 9mm pistol in the pickup.
Photo via DailyNews

The suspects were handed to investigators for legal proceedings, and officers are coordinating with relevant agencies to examine issues related to monastic discipline.

Elsewhere, a Thai monk drew criticism online after a video showed him attempting to buy two bottles of beer at a convenience store before staff refused to complete the sale. In the video, the monk was seen wearing full robes as he carried two bottles of beer to the cashier.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 5:41 PM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.