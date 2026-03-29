Surin checkpoint stop exposes drink-driving monk in disguise

A drunk monk was arrested at a checkpoint in Surin early on March 27 after police said he was disguised in a wig while driving in a pickup, with a woman passenger and a handgun later found during a search.

The pickup truck was stopped at about 12.05am on Krung Si Nok Road in Mueang Surin. Officers reported the driver initially gave details that did not match their preliminary checks and also showed signs of intoxication.

The driver was later identified as 42 year old Suphawat. A breath test reportedly showed an alcohol level above the legal limit at 79 milligrams percent, and he was arrested on a charge of drink-driving.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a woman passenger, 46 year old Sumanthatip, and said her behaviour also appeared suspicious. Officers then searched the pickup and found a 9mm pistol with ammunition hidden inside a shoulder bag.

Suphawat was initially charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without permission and carrying a firearm in public without permission.

Further checks inside the vehicle found 123,814 baht in cash, along with monastic items including an angsa (shoulder cloth), sabong (lower robe) and a waist sash.

Thairath reported that investigators said Suphawat is a monk residing at a monastic residence in Tha Tum district.

The woman later told officers the gun was not hers and claimed it belonged to Suphawat, adding that she had earlier admitted responsibility because she feared the legal and disciplinary consequences for him.

The suspects were handed to investigators for legal proceedings, and officers are coordinating with relevant agencies to examine issues related to monastic discipline.

Elsewhere, a Thai monk drew criticism online after a video showed him attempting to buy two bottles of beer at a convenience store before staff refused to complete the sale. In the video, the monk was seen wearing full robes as he carried two bottles of beer to the cashier.