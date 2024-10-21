Unholy muddle: Monks caught in naughty habits in defrock shock

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers and a village head raided a monk’s quarters, resulting in the defrocking of two monks for engaging in drug use, drinking alcohol, and having an illicit affair with a local man’s wife. The raid occurred after receiving complaints and evidence of inappropriate behaviour.

The search took place at a temple in Lahan Sai district, Buriram province yesterday, October 20. Police from Lahan Sai Police Station, together with the village head, inspected the quarters of two monks in the Tatchong subdistrict.

Advertisements

Complaints had been lodged about monks engaging in drug use, alcohol consumption, and illicit affairs with villagers’ wives, supported by video evidence of sexual activity.

During the raid, the police first searched the quarters of 37 year old Ek. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found but a pair of women’s underwear was discovered hidden among his robes.

In the quarters of another monk, 35 year old Thun, police also did not find drugs or drug paraphernalia, but they did find bottles of liquor and beer.

Following the search, both monks underwent urine tests which came back positive for drugs. They were immediately taken to the abbot to be defrocked and then escorted to the police station, where they were charged with drug use and sent for rehabilitation as per legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.

In a confession, former monk Ek admitted to using methamphetamine, stating he had consumed three pills two days prior. However, he denied the accusations of an affair, claiming that he only communicated with the woman because she had told him she was separated from her husband. He also denied any knowledge of sending explicit clips to mock the woman’s husband.

Advertisements

The woman’s 31 year old husband shared his ordeal, saying that the first time he discovered his wife’s affair with Ek, she claimed to have been coerced by the monk. He forgave her after she promised to cease all contact.

Despite this, he later caught them exchanging messages and found out they continued to meet secretly, prompting the husband to file a complaint and report the incident.