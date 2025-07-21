Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

A Japanese man has become the most infamous man in Hat Yai after donning a bikini, hopping on a motorbike and dancing his way into a public indecency charge.

The 62 year old pensioner turned heads and ruffled feathers in southern Thailand this week after being fined for performing provocative street dances in a bikini while riding around Hat Yai on a rented motorcycle.

The man, known as Yasuda, caused a stir after clips of his unusual cosplay antics went viral on social media, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the scantily-clad showman, NewsDaily reported.

Yasuda yesterday, July 20, turned himself in at the police station, after being contacted by the rental agency who recognised him from the online footage. Dressed in a women’s bikini, the elderly Japanese man had been seen gyrating and waving to startled passersby, all in the name of YouTube fame.

“I did it for my channel,” he told officers, explaining that he has over 2,000 followers and was simply trying to entertain. He admitted the bikini stunt was a reaction to Thailand’s sweltering weather and said he “meant no offence.”

Having lived in Hat Yai for more than a decade, Yasuda is known to locals and speaks Thai fluently. But his cheeky performance earned him a 5,000 baht fine for public indecency. Police confirmed that while his actions were inappropriate, his visa and passport are valid, and he was released with a warning.

Saucy scandals

Yasuda’s beachwear buffoonery is just the latest in a string of saucy scandals rocking Thailand this summer.

In June, a Facebook page accused a Thai news anchor of secretly recording himself having public sex in places like petrol stations and railway tracks, and allegedly selling the footage in private group chats.

The post, titled “Secret in the dark room”, claimed the bespectacled presenter had a fetish for outdoor romps and was actively peddling pornographic content online – a serious offence under Thai cybercrime laws.

And just a week later in Phuket, a tuk tuk driver reported a foreign couple he’d picked up who were caught performing a sex act in the back of his vehicle, not realising his onboard camera was rolling.

He told police it wasn’t the first time he’d encountered inappropriate behaviour from tourists: “They think Thailand is a playground but this isn’t a porn set.”

Whether it’s YouTubers in bikinis or randy reporters with a camcorder, Thai police are cracking down on indecent exposure and public lewdness, and as Yasuda learned the hard way, even a dancing grandad isn’t above the law.