Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest

Rangers found an unexploded MK-82 bomb in the forest of Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern province of Songkhla. The authorities believe the bomb was left over from the Communist insurgency in Thailand over 40 years ago.

The Communist insurgency in Thailand was a guerilla war lasting from 1965 until 1983, fought mainly between the Communist Party of Thailand (CPT) and the Thai government. The war began to wind down in 1980 following the declaration of amnesty, and in 1983, the CPT abandoned the insurgency entirely, ending the conflict.

The MK-82 bomb or Mark 82 bomb, a US unguided low-drag general-purpose bomb, was found yesterday, while the rangers patrolled the Khao Kaew Mountain in Pha Dam Forest of the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The rangers reported that the unexploded bomb was in good condition. About half of the bomb was buried in the ground leaving the other half exposed. Rangers surrounded the area with red tape to prevent locals to get close to the comb.

The rangers told Khaosod that the Pha Dam Forest was a battlefield during the guerrilla war between the Thai government and the CPT and they expect the bomb is from that period rather than the Vietnam War which was fought near the Thai borders from 1955 to 1975.

Rangers added that Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers, who specialise in this type of bomb, have been notified and said they would investigate the bomb and dispose of it later.