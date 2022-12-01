Connect with us

Thailand

Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest

Published

 on 

Photo via โจโฉ

Rangers found an unexploded MK-82 bomb in the forest of Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern province of Songkhla. The authorities believe the bomb was left over from the Communist insurgency in Thailand over 40 years ago.

The Communist insurgency in Thailand was a guerilla war lasting from 1965 until 1983, fought mainly between the Communist Party of Thailand (CPT) and the Thai government. The war began to wind down in 1980 following the declaration of amnesty, and in 1983, the CPT abandoned the insurgency entirely, ending the conflict.

The MK-82 bomb or Mark 82 bomb, a US unguided low-drag general-purpose bomb, was found yesterday, while the rangers patrolled the Khao Kaew Mountain in Pha Dam Forest of the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The rangers reported that the unexploded bomb was in good condition. About half of the bomb was buried in the ground leaving the other half exposed. Rangers surrounded the area with red tape to prevent locals to get close to the comb.

The rangers told Khaosod that the Pha Dam Forest was a battlefield during the guerrilla war between the Thai government and the CPT and they expect the bomb is from that period rather than the Vietnam War which was fought near the Thai borders from 1955 to 1975.

Rangers added that Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers, who specialise in this type of bomb, have been notified and said they would investigate the bomb and dispose of it later.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand27 seconds ago

Unexploded MK-82 bomb found in Songkhla forest
World52 mins ago

Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Crime1 hour ago

Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Sponsored4 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Thailand1 hour ago

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
Bangkok1 hour ago

50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Tourism4 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Hot News4 hours ago

Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Environment4 hours ago

Indonesia’s environmental protection plan- trust the billionaires
Hot News4 hours ago

Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Hot News4 hours ago

Europe wakes up to US profiteering from Russia-Ukraine conflict
Crime5 hours ago

‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Hot News5 hours ago

North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending