Thai teens to make Olympic history at Paris 2024

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

A 12 year old skateboarder and an 18 year old sprinter will lead Thailand as flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Get ready for a wave of national pride as these young athletes lead the charge at the world’s grandest sporting stage tomorrow, July 26.

Thana Chaiprasit, head of the Thai Olympic delegation, broke the news today amid a gathering of the globe’s top athletes in France. With 51 Thai competitors poised to showcase their talents from tomorrow, July 26, to August 11, excitement is at an all-time high. Notably, 36 of these athletes will be making their Olympic debut.

Skateboarder Vareeraya Sukasem, also known as ST, is a trailblazer in her own right. At just 12, she becomes the youngest Thai athlete ever to qualify for the Olympics, having earned her spot through an outstanding performance at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest last June. Starting her skateboarding journey at the tender age of seven, ST is now one of 88 street skateboarders set to compete in Paris. Fans can catch her in action at the iconic Place de la Concorde on July 28.

Skateboarding, which first hit the Olympic scene in Tokyo three years ago, features two events: park and street. Skaters are judged on the height and difficulty of their tricks. Inspired by British skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown, who won bronze at 13 in Tokyo, Vareeraya is eager to make her mark.

Puripol Boonson, dubbed “Angel Bew” by Thai media, is also gearing up for his Olympic debut. The 18 year old sprinter from Surin province clinched a silver medal in the 100m at the Hangzhou Asian Games, clocking an impressive personal best of 10.06 seconds. His Olympic journey will begin with the 100m heats on August 3, followed by the semi-finals and finals the next day.

The opening ceremony promises a spectacular parade along the Seine River, with boats representing each nation. The 6-kilometre procession will culminate at the Trocadéro esplanade, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable Olympic Games, reported Thai PBS World.