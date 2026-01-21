Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

Thailand has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA Women’s Series 2026, after FIFA approved the event following a hosting proposal submitted by Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand.

The confirmation was announced on Monday, January 19, after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, better known as FIFA, formally notified Thailand of its selection.

The tournament will take place from April 9 to April 15 at Ratchaburi Stadium in Ratchaburi province, making Thailand the first country in Asia to be awarded hosting rights for the women’s edition of the FIFA Series.

According to the announcement, the FIFA Series is a pilot project introduced by FIFA to increase international participation in both men’s and women’s football. The initiative brings together national teams from different continents to compete, allowing players, coaching staff, and supporters to experience varied styles of football while encouraging broader development across the sport.

The project is also intended to promote engagement beyond the pitch, including fostering international cooperation and opening opportunities for commercial growth in the football markets.

FIFA selected Thailand as the host nation for the women’s tournament, which will feature four teams. The participating sides are Thailand’s women’s national team, currently ranked 53rd in the world, the Democratic Republic of Congo, ranked 109th, Nepal, ranked 89th, and one additional team from the Oceania region, which has yet to be named.

The competition format will see each team play two matches. In the opening round, all four teams will be paired off, with the two winning sides advancing to face each other in the second round. The two teams that lose their opening matches will also meet in a separate fixture.

The first round of matches is scheduled for April 12, with kick-off times set for 4pm and 8pm. The second round will be played on April 15, also at 4pm and 8pm. All matches will be held at Ratchaburi Stadium.

Madam Pang stated that Thailand’s selection reflects confidence in the country’s ability to host international women’s football and aligns with broader efforts to develop the game at both national and regional levels.

While Thailand prepares to welcome international teams, its long-standing football streak came to an end as the men’s national team fell 3-2 to Vietnam in the SEA Games 2025 final, marking the first time in 50 years that Thailand has failed to win gold as host.